Trump Sends Warm Wishes To Dictator Who Purged 70,000 People

After Erdogan won a referendum that cemented his dictatorial regime in Turkey, Trump promptly called him to congratulate him on his victory.

Is this a sign that President Donald Trump will turn into a dictator as well?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a narrow victory in a referendum created to grant him massive powers and cement his autocratic rule over the country. Erdogan will now rule the country till 2029 with near total control and hardly any check to his power — despite the fact the Turkey’s opposition leaders are crying foul over the irregularities in the voting system.

So what does the U.S. president do? Instead of calling the Turkish president out on his suspect win, Trump called him and congratulated him.

It is not yet clear whether Trump only meant to congratulate Erdogan on his dramatic win. Because if he also meant to congratulate him on the reforms — which also grant the Turkish dictator the power to bring back the death penalty — that surely does not bode well for the United States.

And let’s not forget the fact that the Turkish autocrat purged 70,000 people after the failed coup attempt by a rebel Army faction — and which some suspect was orchestrated by the Erdogan himself to smoke out any and all of his oppositions.

Trump’s congratulatory message is at odds with that of the State Department, which urged Ankara to respect the human rights of its citizens while pointing out the election “irregularities on voting day and an uneven playing field during the difficult campaign period,” observed by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“We look to the government of Turkey to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all its citizens,” said the department’s acting spokesman, Mark Toner.

“Both the U.S. and E.U. are in a bind,” said Michael Werz, a Turkey analyst with the Center for American Progress. “They can either [disagree with] the OSCE findings, or they can say the truth: It was not a free and fair election.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded to the result of Turkey’s referendum with caution and said he would withhold from commenting until a final report of election observer is complete by next week.

However, there is no denying the fact the Trump has some similarities with Erdogan. Both of them consider themselves to be populist leaders with little regard for courts (or constitution, for that matter) or other checks in their power. However, the radical Erdogan has taken his autocracy to the extreme by purging all opposition after the failed coup.

They also wanted to punish Bashar Al-Assad, the tyrannical president of Syria, for using chemical weapons against his own people earlier this month. Both also want to stand together in battling ISIS, however Turkey has deep misgivings about America’s plan to arm Kurdish fighter, whom Erdogan considers terrorists.