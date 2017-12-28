Trump Parrots White Nationalist Rhetoric In Immigration Tweet

Trump has put forward a number of aggressive demands to his detractors in the Senate.

Even after Donald Trump rescinded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), he seemed willing to negotiate a deal that would protect DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, while also bolstering national security.

Recently, however, Trump tweeted, saying that DACA will only be continued if funds are made available for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The wall was the most notorious promise during Trump’s anti-immigrant election campaign.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump also targeted “chain immigration” and the “ridiculous lottery system” in his tweet.

Chain immigration refers rather condescendingly to the way the family members of current U.S. residents are allowed to immigrate into the country. This system was introduced by the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.

The repeal on chain migration would limit the number of immigrants entering the country. The lottery system is the Diversity Visa program which allows people from countries underrepresented in the US population to apply for visas. 50,000 people are allowed in each year. Trump has alleged that the “worst” people from each country are selected and sent to the U.S. under this program.

The morning before he tweeted, Trump spoke to the New York Times. Commenting on DACA, he said, “I wouldn’t do a DACA plan without a wall. Because we need it. We see the drugs pouring into the country, we need the wall.”

It is unclear whether Trump plans to push for more funding for the wall, or rescind DACA altogether. Whatever plan he pursues, his position mirrors that of white supremacists. A number of alt-right programs have supported the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act that would target both what Trump calls chain immigration and the lottery system.

The RAISE Act was co-sponsored by two Republican senators and is being supported by the White House. White supremacist Richard Spencer has also endorsed the RAISE Act while Travis Hale, a self-described “alt-right Evangelist” writer thinks Trump listened to the concerns of white nationalists.

I remember days when chain migration was niche topic only @jartaylor or @peterbrimelow would discuss. Trump isn’t perfect but be thankful! https://t.co/jtZFyGx8BH — Travis Hale (@AltRightXian) November 1, 2017

To protect DREAMers from deportation, Democrats may now have to backtrack from some of its earlier stances. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader and Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader, are both opposed to the wall.

Thumbnail/Banner : Reuters