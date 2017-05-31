Trump Announces National Ocean Month Aspiring To Exploit The Ocean

The proclamation doesn’t mention the rising sea levels. Trump reportedly plans to block a Sea Grant program that supports research affecting coastal communities.

President Donald Trump declared the month of June as “National Oceans Month.” Just like his predecessors the commander-in-chief also recognizes the importance ocean’s have on our lives, but in a different way.

The real estate magnate published a proclamation, which starts with the importance of the “mighty ocean.” “National Ocean Month celebrates the mighty oceans and their extraordinary resources. This month, we recognize the importance of harnessing the seas for our national security and prosperity.”

But the description of a month declared for the national oceans, soon turns into a story of economic gains.

“Today, our offshore areas remain underutilized and often unexplored. We have yet to fully leverage new technologies and unleash the forces of economic innovation to more fully develop and explore our ocean economy,” says the proclamation.

Trump also mentioned the importance of fisheries calling them “the most valuable in the world,” but it was the president himself who announced an executive order to cut back on federal regulations that help preventing overfishing and rebuilding of overfished stock.

The law governs marine fisheries, it keeps fisherman accountable to the marine life they fish and has helped the country make “astounding progress,” according to NOAA.

Naturally, the fishing industry was concerned about the impact Trump’s decision will have on marine life.

The proclamation also has no mention of the projected rising sea levels. Trump reportedly plans to block a Sea Grant program, a 51-year-old project of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that supports research affecting coastal communities, including Palm Beach and adjacent counties. If the project is brought to a halt, the rising sea levels are projected to inundate Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 83 years.

Suffice to say that the former reality TV star is apparently all set to exploit the sea for financial gains, instead of protecting it.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters