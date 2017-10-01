Trump Responds To Puerto Rico’s Plea For Help With A Golf Trophy

The 3.5 million people of Puerto Rico are in need of water, food, shelter and medicinal aid. Trump dedicated a golf trophy to them instead.

You have to say this of President Donald Trump: he never fails to surprise the world with his insensitivity.

In the most useless and tone-deaf of gestures, President Donald Trump dedicated a golf trophy to Hurricane Maria victims.

Trump spent the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, aka the “summer White House,” but came to the Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon to award the trophy to U.S. captain, Steve Stricker. As he handed over the cup, possibly in an effort to forestall any forthcoming criticism, the president very considerately (sarcasm here) decided to focus on people “who have really suffered” — by dedicating them a golf trophy.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of – if you look today and see what's happening, how horrible it is, though we have it under really great control in Puerto Rico,” said the president. “And the people of Florida, who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them and we're going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much.”

That’s very nice of him — except for the fact a golf trophy does nothing helpful for the 3.5 million residents of the island.

Only five percent of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid is running and it could be six months or more before power is fully restored. Over 50 percent of the people are without potable water. Meanwhile, as the crisis was unfolding, Trump was relaxing at his private club in Bedminster. The president spent this weekend there as well.

While he’s off gallivanting to his “summer White House,” his administration is busy making excuses for his almost non-existent efforts to help the Caribbean island.

On Sunday, chief administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), called the hurricane disaster “the most logistically challenging event in U.S. history.”

However, reports from Puerto Rican officials and even from Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan suggest otherwise: it seems the Trump Administration’s response is disorganized and snarled in bureaucracy, to say the least.

Dear @FEMA_Brock: Um, remember WWII? Berlin Airlift? Desert Storm? Sending a man to the moon? WE ARE A SUPERPOWER. ACT LIKE IT. https://t.co/PQFTWBnT1U — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 1, 2017

Is there any member of the #Trump administration that talks humbly & takes responsibility? #BrockLong of #Fema is an asshat. #FoxNewsSunday — Cynthia Reynolds (@CindyReynolds) October 2, 2017

Oh FFS. We put a man on the moon with less technology than you're holding in your hand. Um, NO, your other hand, BROCK https://t.co/2qq4usLUnz — tonyfelice 🎃 (@tonyfelice) October 1, 2017

If the president dedicated the golf trophy in an attempt to forestall any possible backlash for his negligent attitude for Puerto Rico, it, sadly for him, backfired.

Journalist and Amherst College visiting professor Ray Suarez stated on MSNBC that Puerto Ricans would only be interested if the president dedicated a cup to you if it’s “filled with fresh, drinkable water.”

I'm sure the people of Puerto Rico will feel so much better because 45 dedicated Presidents Cup golf trophy to them. https://t.co/AdUXvo8Jc0 — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) October 2, 2017

Trump just dedicated the Presidents Cup Trophy🏆 to those affected by the hurricane. Puerto Rico needs food, water, power and a President who is not out of touch w/ reality. (Not a fucking golf trophy) — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) October 2, 2017

White House pool report says someone yelled "You don't give a shit about Puerto Rico!" at Trump during his golf trophy thing — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 1, 2017

Trump failing to save lives in Puerto Rico while golfing and then dedicating a golf trophy to them is an absolute slap in the face. https://t.co/UOeCa0BEp7 — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) October 1, 2017

“No electricity or water or food or medical care, but thank you, dear leader, for this fakakta golf trophy,” everyone in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/1eq0QcNki3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 1, 2017

Somehow, I don’t think a golf trophy will be quite enough! I’d prefer a sandwich myself if I were starving. — Sonya L. Taylor (@sonyaltaylor) October 2, 2017

Wow does he think that was a grand gesture? What are going to do with a golf trophy? — The Electric Monk (@Michael98940721) October 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Why don't you dedicate some time to humanity and actual PR relief instead of a golf trophy. — JustTheObvious (@JustTheObvious1) October 2, 2017

The people of Puerto Rico need food, water, medicine and shelter. It’s been nine days into the crisis, yet Trump fails to understand this simple fact.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque