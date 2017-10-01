© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Responds To Puerto Rico’s Plea For Help With A Golf Trophy

The 3.5 million people of Puerto Rico are in need of water, food, shelter and medicinal aid. Trump dedicated a golf trophy to them instead.

tournament at Liberty National Golf Course

You have to say this of President Donald Trump: he never fails to surprise the world with his insensitivity.

In the most useless and tone-deaf of gestures, President Donald Trump dedicated a golf trophy to Hurricane Maria victims.

Trump spent the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, aka the “summer White House,” but came to the Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon to award the trophy to U.S. captain, Steve Stricker. As he handed over the cup, possibly in an effort to forestall any forthcoming criticism, the president very considerately (sarcasm here) decided to focus on people “who have really suffered” — by dedicating them a golf trophy.

 

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of – if you look today and see what's happening, how horrible it is, though we have it under really great control in Puerto Rico,” said the president. “And the people of Florida, who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them and we're going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much.”

That’s very nice of him — except for the fact a golf trophy does nothing helpful for the 3.5 million residents of the island.

Only five percent of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid is running and it could be six months or more before power is fully restored. Over 50 percent of the people are without potable water. Meanwhile, as the crisis was unfolding, Trump was relaxing at his private club in Bedminster. The president spent this weekend there as well.

While he’s off gallivanting to his “summer White House,” his administration is busy making excuses for his almost non-existent efforts to help the Caribbean island.

On Sunday, chief administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), called the hurricane disaster “the most logistically challenging event in U.S. history.”

However, reports from Puerto Rican officials and even from Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan suggest otherwise: it seems the Trump Administration’s response is disorganized and snarled in bureaucracy, to say the least.

 

 

 

If the president dedicated the golf trophy in an attempt to forestall any possible backlash for his negligent attitude for Puerto Rico, it, sadly for him, backfired.

Journalist and Amherst College visiting professor Ray Suarez stated on MSNBC that Puerto Ricans would only be interested if the president dedicated a cup to you if it’s “filled with fresh, drinkable water.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The people of Puerto Rico need food, water, medicine and shelter. It’s been nine days into the crisis, yet Trump fails to understand this simple fact.

