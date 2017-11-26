Trump Once Again Supports Roy Moore, Calls Democratic Opponent ‘Weak’

Donald Trump may not have flat out endorsed Roy Moore, but he made it clear he would rather have an accused child molester in Senate than a Democrat.

When it comes to controversial Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, President Donald Trump had already made his thoughts perfectly clear. The commander-in-chief, who himself has a long history of sexual misconduct allegations, pretty much said he would rather have an accused child molester in the Senate than a liberal – which wasn’t surprising, given his own track record of handling such accusations.

Trump’s defense of Moore and the suggestion that his accusers might be lying came after a long and deafening silence from the White House. While the statement wasn’t much of a surprise, the fact he didn’t use the opportunity to publicly endorse the Alabama politician probably gave some a false sense of security.

After all, the U.S. president would not associate himself with a conservative accused of having sexual relationships with teenagers and sexually assaulting minors, right?

Sadly, that’s exactly what seems to have happened.

Trump went on another Twitter rant and pretty much endorsed Moore.

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

This is really similar to the president’s previous statement on Roy Moore’s Democratic rival in Alabama, Doug Jones.

“I can tell you this one thing for sure,” the president told reporters before Thanksgiving. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. Jones, I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

To put things into perspective, Moore’s “bad on crime” opponent and former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Jones is the one who convicted Ku Klux Klan members for killing four young girls in the infamous1963 Birmingham church bombing.

Trump followed his anti-Jones tweet with the one about Luther Strange, the Republican he endorsed during primaries but quickly jumped ships once polls put Moore at the top.

Now, Trump may have thought reminding people Moore wasn’t his choice would somehow distance him from the controversy, but to be honest, it does just the opposite.

“[Trump] is definitely trying to throw a lifeline to Roy Moore,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) said during his “State of the Union” interview on CNN. “If he wins, we get the baggage of him winning and it becomes a story every day about whether or not you believe the women or Roy Moore, should he stay in the Senate, should he be expelled. If you lose, you give the Senate seat to a Democrat at a time we need all the votes we can get.”

Republicans currently hold 52-48 majority in the Senate.

“The moral of the story is: Don't nominate somebody like Roy Moore who could actually lose a seat that any other Republican could win,” Graham added.

