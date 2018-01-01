© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Dissolves His Voter Fraud Commission, Which Accomplished Nothing

by
OmerNadeem
Trump blames state opposition for his decision to shut down his voter fraud commission.

The White House, on Wednesday, released an official statement about President Donald Trump signing an executive order, dissolving his controversial voter fraud commission.

The reason for the demise of this commission, according to Trump, is resistance from states. Also, in order to avoid getting involved into "endless legal battles at taxpayer expense", the White House decided to back off.

The commission requested states to send the names of voters, their email addresses, numbers, party IDs along with information as sensitive as the last four digits of their social security numbers. As a result, more than 40 states, led by Republicans and Democrats, partly or fully refused any kind of information.

Trump, in response, tweeted:

 

Most states thought that sensitive voter information should not be made public and the request went too far since the commission acknowledged in its letter that the details it would receive "will also be made available to the public." The letter also mentioned the data would  likely be uploaded on a website, which, according to certain states, was not secure from hackers.

States that opposed the letter include, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

 

Activists and critics were concerned that the voter fraud could possibly enable the White House to bring new laws regarding voting that could subsequently make it more difficult to vote.

Critics of the commission celebrated  its demise on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"President Trump created his sham voting commission to substantiate a lie he told about voter fraud in the 2016 election. When he couldn’t come up with any fake evidence, and under relentless pressure, he had no choice but to disband his un-American commission," said Let America Vote President Jason Kander in a statement.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Tags:
donald trump news politics trump united states us voter fraud commission world
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.