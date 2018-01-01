Trump Dissolves His Voter Fraud Commission, Which Accomplished Nothing

Trump blames state opposition for his decision to shut down his voter fraud commission.

The White House, on Wednesday, released an official statement about President Donald Trump signing an executive order, dissolving his controversial voter fraud commission.

The reason for the demise of this commission, according to Trump, is resistance from states. Also, in order to avoid getting involved into "endless legal battles at taxpayer expense", the White House decided to back off.

The commission requested states to send the names of voters, their email addresses, numbers, party IDs along with information as sensitive as the last four digits of their social security numbers. As a result, more than 40 states, led by Republicans and Democrats, partly or fully refused any kind of information.

Trump, in response, tweeted:

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Most states thought that sensitive voter information should not be made public and the request went too far since the commission acknowledged in its letter that the details it would receive "will also be made available to the public." The letter also mentioned the data would likely be uploaded on a website, which, according to certain states, was not secure from hackers.

States that opposed the letter include, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Activists and critics were concerned that the voter fraud could possibly enable the White House to bring new laws regarding voting that could subsequently make it more difficult to vote.

Critics of the commission celebrated its demise on Twitter.

"President Trump has tried and failed to spread his own fake news about voter fraud. We are proud of the role that the ACLU’s litigation had in ending this charade." -@dale_e_ho https://t.co/y4ArWYwl9J via @aclu — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 4, 2018

The Kobach commission is meeting its well-deserved demise.



Rather than address real threats to election integrity, like low voter turnout, outdated and insecure machines, and possible foreign interference, the commission engaged in a wild goose chase for voter fraud. https://t.co/mrwnFVHdSL — ACLU (@ACLU) January 4, 2018

Wow. Trump announces he is dissolving the voter fraud commission. pic.twitter.com/QYONw3lltM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 3, 2018

NEW: Trump has dissolved the White House voter fraud commission, without ever proving his claim that millions of people voted illegally. In a statement, Trump blames states for refusing to provide the commission with voter records. Full statement >> pic.twitter.com/nHPvtCQyv1 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 3, 2018

Last year Trump claimed there were millions of illegal votes cast in 2016, his administration launched a Voter Fraud Commission to investigate it.



After 9 months of "work" and zero cases of illegal voting uncovered, it's finally been shutdown.



Anyone else tired of winning? — Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) January 4, 2018

Reminder:



The whole reason this voter fraud commission was created in the first place was basically to legitimize Trump's megalomaniacal delusion that he would have won the popular vote if not for millions of phantom illegal voters. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 4, 2018

Wait, wait, wait. Is Trump claiming that HIS OWN voter fraud commission was rigged against him? Oh yes, he is. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 4, 2018

“Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud...” They’re still lying about voter fraud in their statement dissolving their useless voter fraud commission! — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2018

Trump’s voter fraud commission was a shameful attempt at voter suppression that should have never existed in the first place. This is a win for voters across the country.https://t.co/7lIbndnAoa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2018

Has a bigger button than Kim.



Responsible for aviation safety.



Announces 'Fake Media Awards'.



Dreamers will love him.



Bannon says Trump Tower meeting was treasonous & Trump knew about it.



Disbands voter fraud commission.



Nunes is toast.



... it's January 3rd.#TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/bSYoMydX91 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 4, 2018

"President Trump created his sham voting commission to substantiate a lie he told about voter fraud in the 2016 election. When he couldn’t come up with any fake evidence, and under relentless pressure, he had no choice but to disband his un-American commission," said Let America Vote President Jason Kander in a statement.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque