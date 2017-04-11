Is Bannon’s Time Over? Trump Distances Himself From Chief Strategist

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” said President Trump when questioned about Steve Bannon.

After President Donald Trump removed Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, the rift between two White House factions – one headed by the chief strategist and other by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – grew more apparent than ever.

Now, it seems like the commander-in-chief has also lost the confidence he used to have in his former campaign chair.

The hero to Trump’s anti-Muslim and anti immigrant agenda, didn’t get a worthy mention in Trump’s recent interview with the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin.

Let alone a worthy mention, Trump actually denied supporting Bannon.

When Goodwin asked the president if he still has confidence in the former Breitbart executive, his response was anything but positive. In fact, he appeared to downplay Bannon’s role.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” said Trump. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”

Bannon had reportedly threatened to quit amid power struggle with senior adviser Jared Kushner, as he allegedly disliked his family’s influence.

Trump acknowledged the feud among the two and said he told Bannon to make things right, or else he will.

“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will,” Trump said.

According to reports, it was Kushner who encouraged Trump to remove Bannon from the National Security Council. Kushner also reportedly told colleagues that Bannon’s nationalist agenda of deconstructing the government was hurting the commander-in-chief.

It is pertinent to note that Bannon’s controversial appointment wasn’t a problem for his bigoted boss, but his removal from the National Security council came only after his master warned him to straighten things out with his son-in-law.

This suggests how deeply divided Trump’s White House is.

It also suggests the kind of hold the commander-in-chief has on his administration.

“As we get further away from Inauguration Day, it is very obvious that no one cares what happens to the people who worked for the campaign or who have loyalty to the president. The swamp is winning the battle. And longtime campaign staffers are proving to be the first casualties,” said one former Trump campaign aide while explaining the civil war within Trump’s administration.

Only time will tell if the road for Bannon’s political career has come to an end after Trump ominously distanced himself from his chief strategist. However, the notorious champion of white nationalists and supremacists should probably think about his post-White House options after getting such stinging comments.