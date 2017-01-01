With Controversies Heating Up, Trump's Tweets Remain Inane Ramblings

Trump rants about almost everything on Twitter but chooses to remain silent on his administration’s controversies and the nation's tragedies.

President Donald Trump uses his Twitter account like a modern day (but nasty rhetoric-filled) fireside chat. It's an inside look into the president's mind, one that is often a disturbing accounting of what he considers important.

@realDonaldTrump features everything from attacks Democrats to calling out celebrities. A look at Trump's recent Twitter activity is an eye-opening mishmash of self-congratulatory statements and attacks on others, while he remains firmly silent about the mounting controversies that threaten his very presidency.

While addressing the deepening dispute among the Middle Eastern countries, he congratulated Saudi Arabia and himself for cracking down on Qatar for alleged terrorism financing. He also unleashed a series of tweets that took direct aim at Department of Justice attorneys. He rebuked them for not pursuing his original executive order banning Muslims from certain countries from entering the U.S. and instead throwing their legal weight behind a “watered down” version.

Trump then launched a renewed attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in the city. At least twice, Trump directly twisted Khan's words to insult him about his response to the attacks.

Other tweets are complaints about how Democrats have been slow to approve his people, a plan to reform the nation's air traffic control system and accusations that U.S. courts are slow and political.

However, apart from praises and accusations there was almost nothing of consequence that the president tweeted about. In fact he chose to remain silent on some of the most pressing controversies his administration is facing.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor, was charged with sending classified material to a news organization. She is also accused of removing classified material from a government facility located in Georgia. The arrest marked one of the first concrete efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on leaks to the media, yet the president did not take out the time to respond to it.

Trump remained silent on Acting U.S. Ambassador to China David Rank’s resignation over the Paris climate deal exit.

He also didn’t comment on recent reports revealing that Trump International Hotel received about $270,000 from the Saudi Arabia.

The president also didn’t express his thoughts about Former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While many of his lackeys have tried to say Trump's tweets shouldn't be taken too seriously, who are they kidding? This man is president of the United States. Every statement from him is newsworthy and he cannot pretend otherwise. What he pays attention to — and what he blatantly ignores — is fair game for analysis into how he's running the country.

That is a sentiment finally acknowledged by White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Pushing back against Trump apologists, he said what we all know to be true about Trump's tweets:

"The president is president of the United States," Spicer said, "so they are considered official statements by the president of the United States."