Trump Promised ‘Major Speech’ On Clinton After Son Met Russian Lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed recently he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer who had information (read: dirt) on Hillary Clinton after receiving an email from publicist Rob Goldstone that the Russian government wanted to help his father win the 2016 presidential election.

According to the email exchange between the two, the official, Natalia Veselnitskaya promised information that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” the email added.

Jr. reportedly replied within minutes, “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

A meeting between the two was confirmed for June 7 (a day after the 2016 US election) around 5p.m. according to email exchanges between Jr. and Goldstone.

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Jr. met with the official along with brother- in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Just a couple of hour’s later, the-then presidential candidate, Donald Trump promised a “major speech” about Hillary Clinton. He targeted the Democratic rival and loosely promised to discuss “all the things that have taken place with the Clintons.”

“I am going to give a major speech on probably Monday of next week, and we’re going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons,” said the former reality TV star. “I think you’re going to find it very informative and very, very interesting. I wonder if the press will want to attend. Who knows?”

However, as usual, Trump fell woefully short of his promise. Instead of revealing incriminating information about Clinton like he implied, he went ahead with a focus on national security issues at a June 13 event in New Hampshire. He then reportedly, pledged to reveal damning information on Clinton at a later date.

Meanwhile Trump Jr. said he had not even told his father about the meeting.

As for the president, he is obviously now taking his son’s side amid the Russian lawyer scandal. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Trump's statement during an off-camera briefing with reporters on Tuesday. And while she shed no light on Moscow’s meddling in U.S. elections of 2016 which is now the subject of multiple investigations, she mentioned what Trump had to say about Jr.

"My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency," said Trump in a statement read by Sander.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters