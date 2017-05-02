© Reuters

Trump Attacks His Own FBI Director In Late Night Twitter Tirade

Trump's Twitter rants are boringly repetitive news at this point, but it was a tad unexpected when he threw James Comey under the bus Tuesday night.

Director James Comey and senior FBI executives meeting with community leaders about threats to Jewish institutions. Flickr: FBI

If there is anything President Donald Trump can be relied upon for, it's Twitter tirades and blustering attacks on anyone he feels slighted by.

On Tuesday night, he took to his preferred social media platform to revisit one of his favorite topics (his 2016 election win) while savaging his favorite victim (Hillary Clinton). However, he also threw FBI Director James Comey into the mess, a typically nonsensical Trump move.

 

 

His tweets were most likely triggered by Hillary Clinton's comments at the Women for Women International Luncheon just hours earlier. In a conversation with journalist Christiane Amanpour, she said:

"I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off — and the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling [and] persuasive.”

Clinton and Amanpour predicted Trump would respond and he certainly did, lashing out at the claims on Twitter that same night. It was a low and poorly thought out attack, as he ended up calling the professionalism of his own FBI Director into question. While his mention of "bad deeds" raises eyebrows, Trump also raises questions as to why he would choose an FBI Director who gives "free passes" to those who commit them.

Comey recently said that "It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had some impact on the election." Frankly, it's hard to see how he couldn't have. Judging by his tweets, Trump seems just as much in denial. He doesn't seem to have thought out that Comey gave him a free pass when he chose to publicly disclose investigations into Clinton's emails and not Trump's increasingly suspicious ties to Russia. You'd have to be a fool not to realize how that decision would, in some way, impact the vote for the next president of the United States, and Trump is anybody's fool.

Another night, another Twitter rant, and another presidential shot in the foot. You'd think we'd be used to it by now but each time it happens, it just makes us realize how fresh the wound remains.

