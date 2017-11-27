Trump Drops ‘Pocahontas’ Insult While Honoring Native American Heroes

“We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas,’” said President Donald Trump, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has a terrible case of foot-in-mouth syndrome. However, his latest blunder really highlights his ignorance.

During an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers, Trump took the opportunity to take a dig at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) with a racial slur he has bestowed upon her as a nickname.

"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said to the Native American men who were being honored for their service during World War II when they transmitted critical secret messages that helped the United States and allies win the war.

"Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas,’” he added, referring to Warren.

According to NPR, Trump has been calling Warren — one of his biggest critics — “Pocahontas” because it was revealed during her 2012 Senate campaign that she claimed Native American heritage in a law school directory. At the time, this became a topic of national discussion because then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-Massachusetts) used it to accuse Warren of trying to get ahead in her academic career by aligning herself with Native American ancestry.

While Trump has used the name for Warren about a dozen times on Twitter, most found it especially egregious for him to shamelessly use the slur right in the face of Native American heroes.

Extremely good and normal to make native American WWII veterans listen to an ethnic slur while standing near a portrait of Andrew Jackson — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 27, 2017

"Pocahontas" is a racial slur. This behavior is malicious, deranged, and precisely what we have come to expect. https://t.co/OFlQmLp0Ln — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 27, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended her boss, claiming that the president didn’t intend to be offensive.

"I think what most people find offensive is Elizabeth Warren lying about her heritage," Sanders said, deflecting attention away from Trump’s very blatant racism.

Warren responded to the controversy in an interview with MSNBC.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” she said.

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren responds to Trump's "Pocahontas" remark on @MSNBC:



"It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur." pic.twitter.com/au1QntxDzR — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017

What may be even more upsetting than Trump’s racist insult of Warren is the fact that the ceremony took place directly in front of a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who was responsible for the death and displacement of thousands of Native Americans in a historic event known as the “Trail of Tears.”

Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830: pic.twitter.com/gvus1Tn6a4 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 27, 2017

With each passing day, Trump continues to find new and creative ways to completely embarrass our entire nation.