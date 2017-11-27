© REUTERS, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Drops ‘Pocahontas’ Insult While Honoring Native American Heroes

by
Cierra Bailey
“We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas,’” said President Donald Trump, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with two Navajo Code Talkers

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has a terrible case of foot-in-mouth syndrome. However, his latest blunder really highlights his ignorance.

During an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers, Trump took the opportunity to take a dig at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) with a racial slur he has bestowed upon her as a nickname.

Read More
Video Of Store Employee Following Indigenous Customer Goes Viral

"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said to the Native American men who were being honored for their service during World War II when they transmitted critical secret messages that helped the United States and allies win the war.

"Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas,’” he added, referring to Warren.

According to NPR, Trump has been calling Warren — one of his biggest critics — “Pocahontas” because it was revealed during her 2012 Senate campaign that she claimed Native American heritage in a law school directory. At the time, this became a topic of national discussion because then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-Massachusetts) used it to accuse Warren of trying to get ahead in her academic career by aligning herself with Native American ancestry.

While Trump has used the name for Warren about a dozen times on Twitter, most found it especially egregious for him to shamelessly use the slur right in the face of Native American heroes.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended her boss, claiming that the president didn’t intend to be offensive.

"I think what most people find offensive is Elizabeth Warren lying about her heritage," Sanders said, deflecting attention away from Trump’s very blatant racism.

Warren responded to the controversy in an interview with MSNBC.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” she said.

What may be even more upsetting than Trump’s racist insult of Warren is the fact that the ceremony took place directly in front of a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who was responsible for the death and displacement of thousands of Native Americans in a historic event known as the “Trail of Tears.” 

With each passing day, Trump continues to find new and creative ways to completely embarrass our entire nation. 

Read More
Trump Wants The Media To Compete For A 'Fake News Trophy' 
Tags:
code talker donald trump dump trump egregious pocahontas indigenous peoples of the americas native american heritage native american history native american racism native americans in the united states pocahontas racial slur resist trump scott brown us history us politicians
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.