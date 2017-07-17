German Police Seize 5000 Ecstasy Pills Shaped After Trump's Face

During a random traffic stop, police officers in Osnabruck discovered a stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills from a van.

While confiscating illegal drugs isn't out of the ordinary for German police, officers in Osnabruck came across some very unusual drugs this week as they discovered thousands of Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills during a random traffic stop.

Five thousand pills to be exact.

The van carrying the drugs was Australian-registered and driven by a 51-year-old man. He was accompanied by his 17-year-old son. They were from the Netherlands, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The unidentified men reportedly claimed they were driving toward the city of Hanover from the Netherlands, the place where the police believe these drugs were produced.

The total street value of the huge stash of drugs seized in Germany was reportedly estimated at €39,000 ($46,000). Along with the drugs, a large amount of cash was also discovered from the van.

The drug sellers said they wanted to a buy a car with the money.

But now they are in prison, after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

These "presidential" drugs, however, aren’t new.

Earlier, in July, ecstasy tablets with a high level of MDMA were being sold in the United Kingdom. They were being promoted and sold on the dark web, at a price of £8 a pill and represent one of a number of novelty tablets to be sold on the U.K. market.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst