Trump Appointee Calls Obama 'Kenyan Creampuff' In Deleted Tweets

When a high-ranking official makes disparaging comments about Jews, women, a former president, and Japanese-Americans, the public requires answers.

Judging by a slew of recently-exposed deleted tweets, senior Department of Energy official William C. Bradford is a mess of a human being. President Donald Trump recently appointed Bradford to lead the Office of Indian Energy and Policy Programs, which is in charge of helping indigenous American tribes obtain electricity and lower energy costs. However, leaked tweets he wrote before Trump appointed him to the DOE reveal stark racism and prove he may be the last man for the job.

On the eve of the anniversary of one of America's most shameful chapters, the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, Bradford took to Twitter to call the federal mandate "necessary."

He also referred to then-President Barack Obama as a "Kenyan creampuff," referencing a long-lasting lie started and propagated by Trump. In addition, Bradford unnecessarily threw fire on a far-right speculation that Obama might not leave office in January 2017 and debated the merits of a military coup.

Bradford also slandered Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, calling him a "little arrogant self-hating Jew" who he hopes "gets what he deserves for stealin FB [sic]." He went after what he called "climate change cultists" and made it very clear that he did not want women in combat, demonstrating sexist notions about women and men in the military.

Bradford issued an apology via email on Thursday in which he acknowledged his now-deleted Twitter account and promised to do better by the American people. However, it contains some strange language.

"As a minority and member of the Jewish faith, I sincerely apologize for my disrespectful and offensive comments,” he messaged the The Washington Post. “These comments are inexcusable and I do not stand by them. Now, as a public servant, I hold myself to a higher standard, and I will work every day to better the lives of all Americans.”

The last sentence is a tad mystifying, to say the least. Only as a public servant are the views expressed in his tweets reprehensible? What about the work Bradford was doing prior to his Trump-=appointed position as attorney general of the Chiricahua Apache Nation and as a faculty member at the U.S. Military Academy, the National Defense University, the Coast Guard Academy and the United Arab Emirates National Defense College? Those were all positions of influence in which he interacted with others. It's fine that he will hold himself to a "higher standard" now, but he shouldn't do so just because of a new job title. He should do so because it's right.