Trump Enlists 'Muslim Ban' Architect To Author Saudi Arabia Speech

As McMaster says the speech is meant to unite the Muslim world behind America's anti-terrorism fight, many feel Trump's past rhetoric will do him no favors.

President Donald Trump is getting ready to visit Saudi Arabia, so we already knew nothing too good will come out of that. But now that we know Stephen Miller, the White House adviser known as the now infamous travel ban architect, is writing the president's speech, we're sure of it.

According to CNN, Miller was tasked with writing a speech on Islam the president will be delivering before the press and the Saudi kingdom. H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, will be co-writing the speech.

Before reporters, McMaster said the goal is to craft “an inspiring but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president’s hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate across the world,” that will “unite the broader Muslim world against common enemies of all civilization.”

But Miller's own record as the architect of what many have dubbed the “Muslim ban” seems to be at odds with the goal proposed by McMaster.

Prior to serving as Trump's adviser, however, Miller was allegedly involved in some episodes that may serve as proof that he isn't the most friendly of guys — to people who are different from him, that is.

According to Alternet, Miller dumped a friend in the summer before junior high because of his friend's Latino origins. He allegedly told the kid he couldn't continue to be his friend precisely because of his ethnicity.

One of Miller's classmates, Charles Gould, says Miller has always been "an unabashed racist."

"In private conversations he was constantly making disparaging remarks about the African-American, Latino and Asian students at our school,” Gould added.

To classmate Natalie Flores, Miller always appeared to have "an intense hatred toward people of color, especially toward Latinos." To a former colleague and editor of the student newspaper who now works at the ACLU, Ari Rosmarin, Miller wasn't only targeting minorities, he was just "an a**hole."

In college, Miller promoted anti-Islam events and videos, including one entitled "The Islamic Mein Kampf." He also promoted anti-Islam fear-mongering ads, including one that Alternet reports was designed by famous neo-Nazi Richard Spencer.

If this is the man responsible for writing this "unifying" speech, there might be a chance that the president will stick to his campaign rhetoric, offending the Islamic world and undermining the U.S. relationship with other countries that have already embarked on the anti-terrorism train. If that happens, it could prove disastrous to his legacy in the long run.

Knowing Trump's record on this subject and the people he surrounds himself with, it might be hard for him not to offend anyone later this week in Riyadh.