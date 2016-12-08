Trump Falsely Takes Credit For 5,000 Sprint Jobs

President-elect Donald Trump is at it again, with another falsehood about bringing back American jobs, this time taking the credit for 5,000 already-planned Sprint jobs.

President-elect Donald Trump is again taking false credit for bringing new jobs to America, and the results are just as cringe-worthy as the last two times.

It is perplexing that the president-elect has already created so much turmoil before even being sworn in, from inspiring hate crimes across the nation, to creating panic with his nuclear arms statements. Since the election, Trump has now made three false claims about bringing jobs to America and exaggerated or outright lied about his influence over these deals.

First, Trump exaggerated how many jobs were created by his plan with the appliance manufacturing company, Carrier.

Then, he took credit for Ford Motors keeping their jobs in the United States when there was no threat of them being taken out of the country in the first place.

Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2016

I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2016

Now, Trump is trying to take credit for 5,000 Sprint jobs being created.

"Because of what’s happening and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they’re going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States," Trump said in a press statement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Sprint even joined in on congratulating itself — and Trump — on the deal.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure claimed, "We are excited to work with President-Elect Trump and his Administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S."

Just spoke w/ @realDonaldTrump about @Sprint turnaround & bringing 5k jobs back to America to strengthen the economy https://t.co/zPVjI50vlY — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) December 28, 2016

The reality, however, is that these jobs were already part of a deal negotiated by Masayoshi Son, CEO of Sprint's parent company, Softbank, before Trump was even elected. Engadget reports that, once pressed on the issue, a Sprint spokesperson admitted,"This is part of the 50,000 jobs that Masa previously announced."

Why is Sprint playing along with Trump's vision that he is single-handedly creating jobs? And why are people falling for his claims when he's already been disingenuous about this exact same thing twice before in a matter of weeks?

Shockingly, 67 percent of Trump supporters believe that unemployment has increased under President Barack Obama, even though we have seen a 9 million job increase and the number of long-term unemployed Americans has dropped by 614,000.

Companies like Sprint, who are playing along with Trump's story about bringing jobs "back" to the nation, are certainly only feeding the confusion and misinformation of the American people.

Banner Image Credit: Flickr, Gage Skidmore