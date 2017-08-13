If Trump Plans To Fight White Nationalism, He Should Start With Bannon

If President Trump is planning to eradicate the menace of white nationalism, he should begin with the White House, where Steve Bannon holds significant influence.

Looks like Steve Bannon is in trouble – and that’s a good thing.

Here’s what’s happening:

After a torrent of criticism, President Donald Trump finally released a statement, this time, specifically condemning the only side that was, in fact, responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia: white supremacists.

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups,” the White House said. “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

However, mere condemnation is not going to be enough this time around.

In his first statement, in which Trump didn’t specifically call out white supremacists by name, the president said his administration would attempt to “study” the problem in Charlottesville in order to fight it.

Critics say if Trump is, at long last, willing to eradicate the menace of white nationalism, he should probably start with his house – literally.

Trump’s White House is infested with notorious self-proclaimed white nationalists, most prominently including Chief Strategist Bannon, the POTUS’ chief adviser for policy, Stephen Miller and the deputy assistant to the US President, Sebastian Gorka.

In fact, as far as Bannon is concerned, Sothern Poverty Law Center stated last November he “was the main driver behind Breitbart becoming a white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill.”

Stephen Bannon was the main driver behind Breitbart becoming a white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill https://t.co/IyJ6ET2vaS — SPLC (@splcenter) November 13, 2016

Bannon, formerly the driving force behind white nationalism mouthpiece Breitbart, is a known climate change denier and anti-Semite who was charged with domestic violence. Not too long ago, he even called for the formation of a “Christian militia” in order to wage a “holy war” with Islam.

No wonder, then, his appointment as a key POTUS adviser – rightfully – prompted widespread outrage.

Nearly six months down the lane, following the white supremacy-fueled riots in Charlottesville, calls for #FireBannon are trending on Twitter, the crux of these tweets being if Trump really intends to address the problem of white nationalism, he should start with firing Bannon:

Bannon wanted #Charlottesville. He's a supremacist in the WH and he must go. Use #FireBannon to make your voice heard. Tweet & RT. Be loud. pic.twitter.com/ka56JWDHL5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 13, 2017

Trump's gotta go! But first let's get rid of his buddy who is somewhere cackling like a Timothy Dalton era James Bond villain. #FireBannon pic.twitter.com/ccGoVeEKR6 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 13, 2017

Let's begin to Stop White Supremacy, Neo Nazis and KKK where they feel most welcome, the White House. #FireBannon #Charlottesville — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 13, 2017

White Supremacy has no place in America. Let's start with the White House. #FireBannon — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 13, 2017

Americans aren't going to "come together" with Nazis. Tell your dad to #FireBannon. https://t.co/Ug0G5yxVCf — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 13, 2017

And it looks liking firing Bannon is something Trump is reportedly considering because, according to CNN, “White House chief of staff John Kelly has soured on Bannon.”

“Bannon is seen as pursuing his own agenda, which does not mesh with the power structure Kelly is putting in place,” an anonymous White House source told CNN.

Moreover, Trump believes Bannon is behind the leaks about his administration, as per Axios that cited White House insiders.

“Trump has told associates he's fed up with what he sees as self-promotion by Bannon, who did not join the core team this week at the president's golf club in Bedminster, N.J,” the website reported.

So, it turns out, Bannon’s not having a good week – and that, as stated above, is most definitely a good thing.