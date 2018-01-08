Does President Trump Not Even Know The Words To The National Anthem?

“It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating ‘applesauce’ during the National Anthem,” commented a social media user.

Looks like President Donald Trump, who has vehemently criticized NFL players for taking the knee during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality, does not know the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” himself.

The self-confessed “stable genius” made an appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta amid loud boos and jeers.

As he stood on the field alongside country music band Zac Brown Band and a gospel choir, the commander-in-chief appeared to mouth some of the lyrics to the anthem – and it didn’t look like he knew what he was uttering.

With his hand placed on his heart, Trump swayed along the tune while mumbling through the anthem, prompting people to question if he even knew the words at all, which is ironic country since he seems to have made the national anthem an important part of his political rhetoric.

It is also pertinent to mention Trump pushed the national anthem as a partisan issue shortly before the game during a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation in Tennessee, tweeting, “We want our flag respected - and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also!”

We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected - and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also! pic.twitter.com/16eOLXg6Fi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Last year, the president sparked a new wave of national anthem protests after he called the former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement against police brutality, a “son of a b****.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired?’” Trump said in August.

The internet had a lot to say about Trump’s less-than-stellar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating “applesauce” during the National Anthem. #NationalChampionship — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Trump sings the National Anthem the way everyone sings Bone Thugs n Harmony songs. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 9, 2018

The very least that President Trump could've done was mouthed "watermelon" a few times if he didn't know the National Anthem. Any drag queen or lip syncher could've taught him that. #NationalChampionship — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) January 9, 2018

Trump was mouthing some words during parts of the national anthem, but it was unclear what he was saying. He didn't open mouth during other parts. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2018

I'm going to need a @BadLipReading take on Trump's mumble-mouth rendition of the National Anthem. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 9, 2018

You know who knows the words to the National Anthem?



Colin Kaepernick.



Trump, you're a disgrace.#NationalChampionship — Charlotte Clymer?????? (@cmclymer) January 9, 2018

Trump’s next speech should be him having to recite all the words to the National Anthem without a TelePrompTer. He has no clue. #NationalChampionship — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 9, 2018

Of course Stable Genius doesn’t know the words to the National Anthem. His name isn’t in it. — Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) January 9, 2018

Oh my god. He was mouthing the wrong words. Trump doesn’t know the national anthem ?????? — William “stable genius” LeGate ?? (@williamlegate) January 9, 2018

Following the national anthem, Alabama running back Bo Scarborough, who clearly wasn’t happy with Trump (figuratively) kicking off the game, was heard yelling an anti-Trump slur before taking the field.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst