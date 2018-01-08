© Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Does President Trump Not Even Know The Words To The National Anthem?

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating ‘applesauce’ during the National Anthem,” commented a social media user.

Looks like President Donald Trump, who has vehemently criticized NFL players for taking the knee during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality, does not know the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” himself.

The self-confessed “stable genius” made an appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta amid loud boos and jeers.

As he stood on the field alongside country music band Zac Brown Band and a gospel choir, the commander-in-chief appeared to mouth some of the lyrics to the anthem – and it didn’t look like he knew what he was uttering.

With his hand placed on his heart, Trump swayed along the tune while mumbling through the anthem, prompting people to question if he even knew the words at all, which is ironic country since he seems to have made the national anthem an important part of his political rhetoric.

It is also pertinent to mention Trump pushed the national anthem as a partisan issue shortly before the game during a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation in Tennessee, tweeting, “We want our flag respected - and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also!”

 

Last year, the president sparked a new wave of national anthem protests after he called the former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement against police brutality, a “son of a b****.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired?’” Trump said in August.

The internet had a lot to say about Trump’s less-than-stellar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following the national anthem, Alabama running back Bo Scarborough, who clearly wasn’t happy with Trump (figuratively) kicking off the game, was heard yelling an anti-Trump slur before taking the field.

 

Read More
Twitter Erupts After Trump Calls His Presidency ‘Consensual’

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Tags:
atlanta atlanta news donald trump football football match national anthem nfl players nfl protests president donald trump president trump united states us national anthem us news us president viral
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.