Trump Touts Relationship With Dictator He Called 'Fat,' 'Madman'

President Trump said he may be open to a diplomatic meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump evinced he has a “very good relationship” with North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un despite being contemptuous of him through his tweets and calling him "short and fat", "rocket man" and a "bad dude."

“I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-Un," he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. "I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.”

Trump also said name-calling Kim on his tweets was a part of a larger strategy.

Upon being asked if he has spoken with the North Korean despot, the POTUS said, “I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”

In addition, Trump, during a phone call with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, said he would be open to diplomatic meetings with North Korea as well and also promised "no military action."

The two Koreas had suspended all negotiations for two years. But with North’s impending participation in the Olympics, due to be held in the South, both re-opened the cross-border hotline recently.

The U.S., being a South Korean-ally, now also appears to have agreed to talk to North Korea, with which Washington has had no formal or open diplomacy with since 2012.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Although Trump has previously dismissed the idea the idea of a diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang, he now seems OK with the idea.

“Sure. I always believe in talking," Trump stated at Camp David recently."If something can happen and something can come out of those talks that would be a great thing for all of humanity.”

However, just days before Trump's approach towards a “big start” with North Korea, Kim asserted he can “totally destroy” the United States as it is in “within the range of our nuclear strike.”

In response, the U.S. leader wanted Kim to have no doubts that the U.S. can, too, destroy North Korea with “fire and fury.”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump has also promised of no military action during “the talk,” according to the South Korean government. Trump has denied for pursuing “bloody nose” strategy and has agreed with South Korea to delay an annual joint military exercise that was scheduled to take place during the Winter Olympics.

