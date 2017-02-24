Trump On Health: North Korea Is More Important Than Your Aching Knees

“Honestly, I'd rather have the federal government focused on North Korea, focused on other things, than your knee, okay? Or than your back.”

So, it’s official. President Donald Trump has gone completely around the bend.

On Sunday, the president discussed his plans about a new health care act that purports to help the most vulnerable and would supposedly render Obamacare obsolete, with “Face the Nation’s” John Dickerson — and proved, once again, how unaware he is about his own reforms and the multi-faceted role of federal government.

Trump half-heartedly promised America a slew of health care initiatives, including treatment for pre-existing conditions, but soon lost interest in that discussion and shifted the topic to something completely different when Dickerson asked this:

“So what I hear you saying is pre-existing is going to be in there for everybody, it's not going to be up to the states?”

The question was necessary because if coverage for pre-existing condition is left to the state, state lawmakers can simply choose not to offer it. However, if the federal government guarantees it, there definitely will be coverage.

At first, Trump tried to change the issue by emphasizing on other aspects of the plan but when Dickerson reiterated his question and asked, “Everybody gets pre-existing, no matter where they live?” the president lost his temper.

“Look, because if you hurt your knee, honestly, I'd rather have the federal government focused on North Korea, focused on other things, than your knee, OK? Or than your back, as important as your back is. I would much rather see the federal government focused on other thing,” proclaimed Trump.

It seems even after 100 days, the president is still not aware of the fact that the federal government is perfectly capable of focusing on both North Korea and health care reforms (or would be if Trump had not filled his administration with such a bunch of bigots with no government experience). The government does have separate departments for both these issues, after all.

Trump’s assertion about North Korea being more important than debilitating illnesses has done nothing to assuage Americans who are worried their health care system will become unaffordable and inaccessible. By comparing his new plan with Obamacare (which just last month hit a record-high in popularity)and calling the ACA a “failure,” Trump is emphasizing how his plan is already doomed to failure.

And yet again, he did not give out any specifics on how he’s going to improve the health care system and make it better than Obamacare.

Trump really said fuck your knees. Fuck your back. I'm more concerned about North Korea who can barely get a rocket off the ground — Che. (@PursuitofArete) April 30, 2017

"I'd rather have the federal government focused on North Korea ...than your knee, ok?" - Trump



He obviously, has never seen my sexy knees — go away (@HereAndNowRules) April 30, 2017

@mattmfm Miners beware. You don't need your knees or backs to work coal. Trump says don't worry, he's focused on bigger things. Good luck on the job. — James S (@JAlford1493) April 30, 2017

@mattmfm Trump's new strategy 4 war: Send our military to fight w/bad knees & backs.

Translation: He doesn't give a damn about you or me. #DumpTrump — Dhalia Kado (@dhalia_kado) April 30, 2017

It seems the president is so desperate to get attention off from his allegedly treasonous acts with Russia that he’s resorted to cooking up a war with North Korea. There is no way he can get time out for America’s knees, right?