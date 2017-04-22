Protester Throws Russian Flags At POTUS: 'Trump Is Treason'

As President Donald Trump arrived at the U.S. Capitol building Tuesday, protesters chanted, saying he was "treason" and threw Russian flags at him.

President Donald Trump may think the media (and Congress) have forgotten all about the Russia probe, but protesters haven’t.

On Tuesday, as the president arrived at the United States Capitol building for a meeting and lunch with Republican leadership, at least one person inside the hall shouted “Trump is treason.”

The president was walking up the hallway alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when Ryan Clayton shouted: “Why is Congress talking about tax cuts when they should be talking about treason?”

As McConnell and Trump approached, he threw Russian flags at them, calling Trump treason.

Protester tosses Russian flags at Pres. Trump as he arrives at Senate GOP luncheon, yelling "Trump is treason!" pic.twitter.com/tozCgnryCy — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2017

Clayton is the head of Americans Take Action, an advocacy group that hopes to impeach the president. He and his organization accuse Trump of having conspired with Russia, and they say both worked together to steal the election.

After the encounter on Tuesday, Clayton was escorted out of the building by police.

According to The Intercept, Clayton has also been involved in another highly-publicized event.

He filmed conservative provocateur James O’Keefe during a fundraiser and then interrupted him. He was dragged down from the stage and thrown out of the event.

At the most recent Conservative Political Action Conference, Clayton tricked right-wing activists into waving Russian flags with Trump’s name on them as he gave a speech.

Whether or not his tactics are effective in bringing Trump down, what matters is that he always gets a good amount of publicity for his efforts against the president.

He also raises another important question: Why has the media stopped talking about the Russia investigation? The probe is ongoing, yet the conversation remains halted.

