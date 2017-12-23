Trump Said All Haitian Immigrants Have AIDS In Immigration Meeting

Trump also called Afghanistan a terrorist haven and said 2,500 people had entered the United States from there.

President Donald Trump is known for degrading immigrants. However, in a rather shocking revelation, he reportedly said people coming from Haiti “all have AIDS” and Nigerians “would never go back to their huts.”

The New York Times reported Trump made the remarks during an Oval Office meeting with top officials in June. According to six unnamed officials, Trump came to the meeting enraged.

He vented out his anger over the federal appeals court’s decision to rule against his administration’s third attempt to institute a travel ban and said his friends were calling him to say he looked like a fool.

Trump then began reading aloud from a document that was handed to him by domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller — and it showed his racism is far worse.

The document had noted the number the immigrants who received U.S. visas in 2017. Trump complained Afghanistan was a terrorist haven as he read out that 2,500 people had entered the United States from there.

He then lashed out at the 15,000 people from Haiti living in the U.S., saying “they all have AIDS.” Trump also criticized the 40,0000 people who had come from Nigeria and said once they had seen the United States, they would never want to go back “to their huts” in Africa.

The report further stated Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the then Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly explained that the people were short-term travelers. However, later in the meeting Kelly and Miller targeted Tillerson and blamed him for the large influx of immigrants.

The accusation irked Tillerson and he reportedly threw his arms in the air and said maybe he should stop issuing visas at all.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, of course, denied the reports and said Trump never made the comments.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims and it's both sad and telling the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous 'sources' anyway,” she said.

However, The New York Times said the report is based on more than three dozen interviews. One official who was present at the meeting and one who was briefed about it confirmed Trump used the demeaning remarks. However, several other attendees of the meeting said they “don’t recall” Trump using those words.

The disparaging comments don’t come as a shock considering they’re coming from a person who has been uttering such insults for a long time now.

During the campaign trail, Trump kicked off by insulting Mexico in the worst way possible.

“They are not our friend, believe me. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people,” he said.

