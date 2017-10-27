Trump Congratulates Little Girl For Having 'No Weight Problems'

White House Halloween horror: “You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?” Donald Trump told one child.

President Trump with trick-or-treaters in Oval Office: "I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children." pic.twitter.com/wDRD8Nb9Uc — CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2017

As part of an early Halloween celebration, President Donald Trump met with the children of the White House reporters at the Oval Office.

However, just like a lot of other events involving Trump, this little event was also nothing short of weird.

Why?

For starters, Trump, in his usual anti-media mode, sarcastically expressed his disbelief over White House press corps on "producing" beautiful children - in front of the kids.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful kids. How the media did this, I don’t know,” he said as he invited the trick-or-treaters to join him around his desk.

He even jokingly told the kids to not grow up to be like their parents.

“You going to grow up to be like your parents?” he asked. “Don’t answer. That can only get me in trouble, that question,” he quipped.

Later, the POTUS again took a shot at the press by asking one little girl how the media treated her.

“I’ll bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world, right?” he said.

As if all of this wasn't awkward enough, Trump congratulated one child on not having a "weight problem."

“You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?” he said at one point. “So you take out whatever you need, OK? If you want some for your friends, take ‘em. We have plenty.”

For many, Trump meeting trick-or-treaters was a far cry from how his predecessor Barack Obama used to welcome children at the White House.

Just last year, Obama meeting a little boy dressed as Pope Francis won hearts across the world.

The man is utterly disgusting. — Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 27, 2017

Normal Person: "Here ya go. Happy Halloween!"



Trump: "Well, you have no weight problems."#Psycho — Jeff Roland (@JefeRolando) October 27, 2017

I hope the little girl whose weight Trump approved of enough to give her Halloween candy today grows up to be the first fat woman president. — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) October 27, 2017

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters