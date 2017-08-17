Trump's Actions Reveal He Has The Mindset Of A Slave Plantation Owner

President Donald Trump acts more like a southern slave plantation owner than the president of the United States, and that isn’t likely to change.

If you have wondered how President Donald Trump could be a neo-Nazi sympathizer in this day and age, the very simple answer is that he’s stuck in the mindset of a Southern slave owner.

Since reports surfaced that Trump’s father, Fred C. Trump, was allegedly arrested at a Ku Klux Klan rally back in 1927, it became clearer that his racist views stem from his own family history. As the old saying goes; the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

In addition to their alleged ties to the KKK, the Trump family has also been accused of discriminating against black tenants who applied to live in their buildings over the years.

The FBI released 389 pages of records from a 1973 racial discrimination case against Trump and his father, claiming that many African-American applicants were told there were no vacancies in Trump-branded buildings, yet when white people inquired about units, they were offered leases.

Some may argue that Trump’s track record in the public eye shows him palling around with the likes of Russell Simmons, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, and other legendary black figures, which would contradict the notion that he upholds white supremacist values.

However, we’d challenge you to ask yourself if this behavior is much different than the slave owners who, in an effort to quell rebellion, treated some of their slaves better than others to gain their trust and loyalty so they can go back to the other slaves and convince them how great their master is.

Trump has been using similar strategies to mask his underlying racism. Furthermore, all of Trump’s relationships — at their core — are about himself and how the people he befriends can benefit him.

“He judges people by what kind of deal he can make with them,” Abe Wallach, a former Trump Organization executive, told The New York Times. “That’s his god.”

Flash forward to his presidency, and it’s evident that nothing has changed and the racist values that were instilled in him by his father have been carried with him to the White House.

However, he is no longer trying to mask his racist slave owner mentality; he is now being bold and blatant with it, as evidenced by four major events:

1) Refusing To Disavow Ex-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke:

After Duke announced his endorsement of Trump for president during the election cycle, Trump was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether he would disavow the support of the ex-KKK leader to which Trump replied:

“Well, just so you understand, I don’t know anything about David Duke, OK? I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists…I don’t know, did he endorse me or what’s going on, because, you know, I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists. And so you’re asking me a question that I’m supposed to be talking about people that I know nothing about.”

He later blamed his pathetic response on “a very bad earpiece.”

2) Handing Jobs To Hate Group Leaders:

Trump’s team of foreign policy advisers was inundated with known Islamophobes and white supremacists including Frank Gaffney, who heads the Center for Security Policy and is known for promoting anti-Muslim conspiracy theories — including the infamous lie that former President Barack Obama is Muslim.

Additionally, he appointed the face of alt-right media and white nationalism Steve Bannon as his chief strategist. While Bannon may be out of the White House now, he was pulling Trump’s puppet strings long enough to make a lasting impression.

Also, let's not forget that back in May he appointed hate group affiliates — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Ken Blackwell, a former Ohio secretary of state — to investigate voter fraud despite the fact that they both have a long history of voter suppression.

3) His Infamous Charlottesville Response:

In short, Trump declaring that there were “very fine people” among the group of white supremacists that descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, back in August was the tipping point that solidified his racist, slave owner mentality once and for all.

Never mind the fact that it took him nearly 48 hours to even address the chaos and tragedy head on, which further exemplifies that he has a soft spot for these hate mongers because he is one.

4) Calling Black Athletes “Sons of b***hes":

While he has criticized former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem before and even suggested that he find a new country to call home, Trump took his attack a step further by calling all the athletes — most of whom are black — who participate in the protest “sons of b***hes” during a rally with a predominantly white crowd in Alabama.

To recap; last month Trump called violent, hate-driven white supremacists and neo-Nazis “very fine people,” but an African-American man who peacefully exercises his first amendment right in protest of racial injustice and police brutality is a “son of a b**ch.”

Make no mistake about it, Trump is not interested in living in a post-racial society because his slave owner mindset won't allow him to see beyond his own bigoted views.

But quite frankly, now that his rhetoric has propelled him to becoming one of the most powerful people in the world his beliefs have been validated. As far as Trump's concerned, he has no reason to come to his senses because there is clearly a large percentage of Americans who are stuck in that mindset along with him, and those are the voices he's championing.

Even if he is eventually impeached, he has left a hideous stain on America that will simply not go away with him.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Yuri Gripas