Trump Headlines Conference Run By Notorious Hate Groups

In case you needed more proof that President Donald Trump is, indeed, a white supremacist, he served as the keynote speaker for the right-wing extremist Values Voter Summit on Friday.

Prior to the start of the weekend-long summit, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) revealed that Trump was scheduled to speak.

The annual gathering began on Friday, spearheaded by the notoriously anti-LGBT Family Research Council. The summit is described by the SPLC as a political conference first founded in 2006 that brings together some of the most extreme far-right organizations, including designated hate groups.

Trump will be in the company of his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is the political face of the white nationalist movement, and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, who has falsely claimed that gay men are more likely to molest children.

Also among the group of deplorables set to speak at the summit is notorious Islamophobe Brigitte Gabriel, the founder and chairwoman of Act for America. She runs the largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in the nation, according to the SPLC.

Back in March, Gabriel made headlines for her controversial visit to the White House, which sparked fear that her radical views were influencing policy.

For Trump to be headlining this glorified hate rally as the keynote speaker shows what his true values are and whose voices he’s really championing with his “Make America Great Again” initiative.

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill was recently dragged through the mud, so to speak, for calling Trump out as a white supremacist who largely surrounds himself with other white supremacists, but his own actions confirm that she was not wrong.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Yuri Gripas