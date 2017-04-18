It’s ‘Made In America Week’ — So Trump Org Seeks 76 Foreign Workers

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has asked permission to hire 70 foreign workers while Trump National Golf Club has filed documents to bring in six cooks.

Obviously, President Donald Trump and his sons do not understand what “Made In America Week” signifies. If they did, would they be requesting dozens of foreign workers to work at his clubs? Of course not!

The president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, has asked permission from the Department of Labor to hire 70 foreign workers for the fall season, which included 15 housekeepers, 20 cooks and 35 servers.

Mar-a-Lago, which is open seasonally, has applied for H-2B visas in the past year, but this time, the request for workers is slightly larger. In 2016, Trump asked for 64 workers, but this year he has asked for one more cook and five more servers.

In addition, the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, has filed documents to bring in six cooks through the H-2B visas, which allows the club to bring in foreigners for temporary work from October to May.

The jobs would pay a minimum of $10.33, $11.88 and $13.34 per hour but workers would be eligible for higher wages with overtime.

Altogether, businesses owned and managed by the Trump family have been approved to hire at least 1,371 foreign workers since 2001, according to CNN.

Read More Eric Trump Is Not Bringing Jobs Back To America

This means the president is effectively saying there are no qualified Americans in the country who can do such jobs. It’s highly unlikely that there are no available servers, cooks or housekeepers in Florida to work at those properties. However, since the Department of Labor reports to the president, it is not out of the question the Trump Organization managed to pull some strings.

Meanwhile, Egan Reich, a representative for the Labor Department, wrote in response to inquiries from The Washington Post that, “The Department of Labor does not give preference or special treatment to any business or individual.”

Here are the questions I asked @erictrump and others at @trump Org. About plan to hire foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago. No answer yet. pic.twitter.com/1MMmZYp3ao — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 21, 2017

Trump's creating American jobs; just not for Americans. Once again, it's okay when Trump's ppl do it, but not when anyone else does it. — ZachsMind (@ZachsMind) July 20, 2017

I'm patiently waiting for Trumpsters to defend this...possibly with a meme, the word snowflake, and blame Obama/Hillary/Bill... — Tania (@ONECTGIRL) July 20, 2017

The only Trump?? thing Made in America is his ego, arrogance and stupidly!!' — Max Howroute (@howroute) July 21, 2017

If you look up hypocrite in the dictionary there's a picture of The Buffoon in Chief @realDonaldTrump captioned: See @realDonaldTrump — David Brown (@dhbrown808) July 21, 2017

What’s ironic is the fact that on the day Trump launched “Made in America Week,” he also announced the expansion of the number of H-2B visas available nationwide by 15,000 as a “one-time increase.” This means companies will be able to hire 81,000 temporary foreign workers rather than the maximum number of 66,000.

So, even though Trump based his campaign workers who were angry their jobs had been taken by foreign workers, he and his organization have done nothing to alleviate the current employment crisis in America. In fact, he is actually exacerbating the “problem” by raising the H-2B visa statutory cap.

A 2015 BuzzFeed News investigation also revealed many Americans were denied jobs in favor of guest workers, who in turn were often exploited, raped, beaten and even trafficked.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Carlos Barria