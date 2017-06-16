Trump Hires Son’s Wedding Planner To Head Federal Housing Program

President Donald Trump has picked his family's longtime event coordinator and friend to lead a major federal housing program with no experience.

#Trump picks Lynne Patton to head NY federal housing. Experience: planing Eric's wedding and running his foundation. https://t.co/DbytJBX9Sq pic.twitter.com/nzX0G7k05G — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 16, 2017

An event planner has been chosen by President Donald Trump to run a New York federal housing program. However, this is not just any event planner but the one who coordinated Eric Trump’s wedding day.

Lynne Patton is inexperienced in housing administration, yet she will now be in charge of distributing billions of dollars in federal funding as she heads up the New York branch of the United States Department of Housing, the Independent reports.

In addition to planning Eric Trump's 2014 Mar-a-Lago wedding, Patton has coordinated celebrity golf tournaments at Trump’s courses and has served as vice president of the Eric Trump Foundation, which is being investigated for fraud.

In her new position, Patton will be responsible for allocating tens of thousands of rental vouchers and regulating grants that fund housing inspections and senior citizen programs. Almost 70 percent of the state’s Housing Authority operational budget and 100 percent of its repair budget comes from this department.

This is certainly not the first time Trump has appointed someone to a position they were highly unqualified for. It actually makes perfect sense for a president who is unfit to do his own job to employ others who are even more incompetent than himself.

However, the fact that Patton is an African-American woman indicates that she was likely chosen for this position to uphold the false image that Trump is not sexist or racist.

He’s been desperate to improve his reputation, particularly as his approval ratings continue to plummet rapidly. If this move is, indeed, a ploy to pander to minorities and women, he failed miserably.

Hey, this just proves Trump's an equal opportunity employer: He hires unqualified, corrupt, liars of EVERY race, creed, and color. — sarah apfel (@apfel_sarah) June 16, 2017

WHY is a family event planner being put in charge of #publichousing ?? #LynnePatton Lying about a law degree doesn't help. #TrumpFail — Aoife M (@Aoiferocksitout) June 16, 2017

Ahem @LynnePatton how are you qualified to even work in this department, let alone lead it. Oh right, blind loyalty, zero experience. https://t.co/M0xSpQvDe1 — Rachel (@rawkwell) June 16, 2017

On LinkedIn, Lynne Patton claims having a law degree (she doesn't), and going to Yale (she didn't).



Lucky she's not the new FBI Director. https://t.co/FXvEH0Pr0c — Ubadah Sabbagh (@Neubadah) June 16, 2017