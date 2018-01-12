Blatant Racism: Trump Calls Haiti, African Nations 'Shithole'

In blatantly racist remarks, President Donald Trump said he would prefer immigrants coming from pre-dominantly white countries instead of African nations and Haiti.

Make no mistake: Calling countries like Haiti and African nations "shithole" is not a gaffe or statement uttered during a heated argument. It's racism. Plain, in-your-face, repugnant racism.

And U.S. President Donald Trump unabashedly engaged in this plain, in-your-face, repugnant racism this week.

During a closed meeting on immigration with lawmakers in the Oval Office, Trump lamented immigrants coming from “shithole countries” like Haiti and nations in Africa rather than from Norway.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president said, sources told The Washington Post. “We should have more people from places like Norway.”

It is important to mention here that Trump spewed these words a day before the eighth anniversary of the Jan. 12, 2010, devastating earthquake in Haiti. The 7.0-magnitude tremor killed more than 160,000 and displacing close to 1.5 million people.

There's no doubt as to the racist nature of the comment. The POTUS clearly made a distinction between white and non-white countries and admitted he preferred people hailing from the former.

However, is it really surprising coming from Trump?

Not really.

Just last month, the former media mogul reportedly said people coming from Haiti “all have AIDS” and Nigerians “would never go back to their huts.” When he was a presidential candidate, he referred to Mexican people as "rapists" and "murderers." He repeatedly refers to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," which is a racial slur.

Trump's history of spewing racist vitriol is plenty, public and well-documented.

The White House didn't deny the president's usage of the term "shithole" and, predictably, defended it with a more racist statement.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” said White House spokesperson Raj Shah.

Meanwhile, Trump's remarks unleashed a storm of criticism, and rightfully so. CNN's Anderson Cooper delivered a powerful response on his show, pointing out how Haitians have "fought back against more injustice than our President ever has.

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

Here's more reaction:

As a Louisianian, I'm proud of what Don Lemon of Baton Rouge & Charles Blow of Gibsland said tonight on CNN.



"I'm a descendant of people from a shithole country," Lemon said. "& I'm sitting here on television & I get to hold the President's feet to the fire. God Bless America." — Lamar White, Jr (@LamarWhiteJr) January 12, 2018

Dear God: Help me see this rightly. If this is not about race as they are saying, help ME see it rightly. - Trump said, "Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They're shithole countries ... We should have more people from Norway." And tell me why I am not surprised. — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) January 12, 2018

Why are we having all these people from shithole countries coming here.......is something I imagine lots of Native Americans were asking. — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) January 12, 2018

I covered military action in Haiti, the return of Aristide, the 1st elections, the UN peacekeeping force, the earthquake - followed by UN workers introducing cholera. Haiti has suffered enough from international neglect and natural disasters. They don't need Trump. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 12, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters