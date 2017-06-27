Trump Creepily Flirts With Reporter While On Call With The Irish PM

Trump told the Irish PM about the "beautiful" Irish press gathered around him. Suddenly, someone seemed to have caught his eye. He then called a reporter to his desk.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

What would happen if the lecherous old uncle you had spent many Christmases avoiding suddenly became the President of the country?

President Donald Trump, as he so often does, gave us a sneak-peek into that nightmare scenario.

Recently, as he chatted with the new Irish PM Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on phone to congratulate him on his recent electoral win, he thought it would be a brilliant idea to have the press come in and observe him...talking on the phone(?).

The U.S. president was in an exceptionally good mood as he told the Irish PM about the "beautiful" Irish press gathered around him. Suddenly, someone seemed to have caught his eye. He then called a reporter to his desk.

“And where are you from?” Trump asked the reporter. “Go ahead, come here, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press.”

He then goes back to his phone call and tells the Irish leader, "She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well".

The reporter was Caitríona Perry, who is associated with the Irish public service broadcaster, Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE). Perry shared the "bizarre" moment on Twitter.

The clip was also shared by RTE.

During a call to Leo Varadkar, US President Donald Trump called over @CaitrionaPerry to say hello to the Taoiseach pic.twitter.com/uUvrF5RUMi — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 27, 2017

Many people, understandable, think what the President did was gross.

The fact that our President pointed out a woman and called her over to comment on her looks should disgust you. This is disgusting https://t.co/3Za4mR2tWa — Justin (@DTPJustin) June 27, 2017

Creepy old man does a perv demo for the cameras... https://t.co/mFfzKEBuYr — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) June 27, 2017

if it were ANY other leader then yes, any women can tell you being "singled" out for ur looks in a professional setting is gross n creepy — DivaDecades (@terisa7) June 27, 2017

