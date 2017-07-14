Trump Appears Unamused By French Military Band’s Daft Punk Medley

President Donald Trump appeared thoroughly unimpressed as the French military band transitioned between popular Daft Punk hits during the Bastille Day parade.

President Donald Trump’s France visit came to an end on Friday with an appearance at a parade honoring Bastille Day.

The holiday commemorates the first anniversary of Storming of the Bastille, a pivotal point in the French Revolution.

During the parade — attended by Trump and the newly-elected French president Emanuel Macron, among other dignitaries — a military band played a medley of songs by the internationally-famed French electronic music group Daft Punk. During the band’s outstanding performance, Trump appeared less than entertained.

Meanwhile, Macron looked thrilled as he smiled and nodded his head in approval throughout the show.

A video shared by Channel 4 News compares the two world leaders’ vastly differing reactions by showing close-ups of each of their faces throughout the duration of the performance.

As the band transitioned between popular songs including “One More Time,” “Get Lucky,” and “Harder Better Faster Stronger,” Trump appeared bored and unimpressed while Macron seems completely and utterly delighted.

Trump and Macron react very differently when this band plays a Daft Punk medley at the Bastille Day parade. Turn your sound on for this one. pic.twitter.com/BOibX3X8tx — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 14, 2017

In Trump’s defense, he probably isn’t too familiar with Daft Punk’s music because he only keeps the tunes of his rocker pals Kid Rock and Ted Nugent on repeat.

Nevertheless, the least he could have done was cracked a smile or two. Then again, doing so may have actually made him appear more likable, which would tarnish the terrible reputation he’s worked so hard building for himself.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Charles Platiau