Trump Is Using Canadian Company To Sell MAGA Products

The Daily Dot ousted President Donald Trump's online store for being powered by a Canadian e-commerce company — so much for "Buy American and Hire American."

President Donald Trump’s blatant hypocrisy has been exposed yet again with the revelation that he has been selling “Make America Great Again” merchandise through a Canadian e-commerce company.

According to The Daily Dot, Trump used Shopify — a Canadian company founded by Germans — to sell “proudly made in the USA” items on his website, shop.donaldjtrump.com.

The company was founded back in 2004 by Germany natives Tobias Lutke and Daniel Weinand, and Lutke currently serves as its CEO. Its headquarters is based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Some of the items sold on the site include beer can coolers, Trump-Pence megaphones, golf club covers, and Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that someone in the Trump family has been ousted for their foreign business ties despite the administration’s supposed “Buy American and Hire American” initiative.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post revealed that Ivanka Trump’s company relies heavily on foreign factories, despite her father’s frequent chastising of other companies for outsourcing jobs to other countries.

Additionally, the White House reportedly issued a statement during “Made in America” week claiming that, “for too long our government has forgotten American workers,” and pledged: “Under the leadership of President Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed.”

However, based on his and his daughter’s business practices, this promise seems to be nothing more than hot air.

It is also well-documented that Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate employs a large number of foreign workers, and, ironically enough, during “Made in America Week,” they applied to hire 70 additional foreign employees for the fall, insisting that they could not find qualified Americans to fill the openings.

According to Newsweek, the shop.donaldjtrump.com site’s own source code revealed that it was powered by Shopify, which facilitated purchases by more than 100 million online shoppers in 2016.

Does this news come as a huge shock? Not really. However, it is yet another reason not to trust a word that comes out of Trump's mouth.

