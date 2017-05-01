Trump Actually Thinks Israel And Palestine ‘Work Together Beautifully’

“I also applaud the Palestinian Authority’s continued security cooperation with Israel. They get along unbelievably well… They work together beautifully.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to work as a “mediator” to negotiate peaceful relationship between Israeli and Palestinians under the erroneous assumption that the two countries “work together beautifully.”

During a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump praised Palestinian National Authority for its efforts to combat the threat of terrorism.

“I also applaud the Palestinian Authority’s continued security cooperation with Israel,” the woefully ignorant president of the United States said. “They get along unbelievably well… They work together beautifully.”

Trump said to Abbas that the Palestinian Authority get along "unbelievably well" with Israel, and "work together beautifully." #ReallyBitch? — Marcus J. Hopkins (@Mjhopkins81) May 3, 2017

Trump seems to be experiencing a psychotic break, he's not living in reality.

Trump: Israel & Palestinians 'work together beautifully' — Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) May 3, 2017

So yesterday Trump said Israel and Palestine work together beautifully. Is he on drugs? Coz i refuse to believe he was actually serious ?? — Chenai Zengeza (@Miss_Chenzo) May 4, 2017

Trump "Israel & Palestinians work together beautifully, just like the North & South in the Civil War – which Jackson prevented, by the way" — Michael Bense (@MichaelBense) May 3, 2017

The absurd comments came after the commander in chief expressed his desire to have Palestine and Israel draw on the Oslo Accords that Abbas signed as the Palestinian negotiator in 1993 and hoped that the Palestinian president would also soon sign what he dubbed as “the final and most important peace agreement.”

However, the U.S. president failed to address the most pressing issues of the region — that of the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and of the radical group Hamas which controls Gaza and whose leader Khaled Meshaal pushed for a temporary deal for a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

While Trump ranted on about a peace deal without knowing absolutely nothing (or perhaps simply not caring) about the underlying causes of hostility between the two Middle Eastern states, Abbas tried to educate him about the demands and sufferings of the Palestinian people, including those imprisoned in Israeli prisons.

“Mr. President, it's about time for Israel to end its occupation of our people and of our land,” Abbas said, referring to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian West Bank territories.

The Palestinian president’s visit comes two months after Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli president, visited the White House and got chummy with Trump. During the visit, Trump singled the beginning of improved US-Israel relations than had existed during Obama’s governance and also half-heartedly told Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”