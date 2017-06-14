Trump Picks Lawyer Who Compared Abortion to Slavery For Judgeship

“The two greatest tragedies in our country” are “slavery and abortion,” claimed John Kenneth Bush in one of his Facebook posts.

President Donald Trump nominated a Louisville lawyer, infamous for racially-charged comments, for judgeship.

John Kenneth Bush, a Sixth Circuit nominee from Kentucky, is a right-wing blogger who is reportedly against civil rights. He has published several controversial opinions under a pseudonym and is now running to become a judge on a powerful federal appeals court.

Bush’s controversial opinions were on full display at his confirmation hearing, which turned into a mess. The lawyer had a hard time defending his previous statements, such as the one in which he compared abortion to slavery.

Bush has also endorsed birtherism. During the hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) mentioned a racist blog post where the nominee heavily relied on World Net Daily - a conservative site famous for selling conspiracy theories such as the birther libel against former President Barack Obama.

In the post—titled, “‘Brother’s Keeper’—As In, Keep That Anti-Obama Reporter In Jail!” —Bush publicized a World Net Daily story that claimed one of the publication’s reporters was being held by immigration officials in Kenya after the reporter went there to investigate Obama’s Kenyan half-brother. The post also accused Obama of being responsible for the reporter being detained without any evidence whatsoever.

Fast forward to the hearing, Bush acted as if he didn’t know who he was writing for. “I was certainly not intending to endorse any views of another group, as far as birtherism goes,” he said referencing that particular blog post.

In another post, published in 2008, “The Legacy from Dr. King’s Dream That Liberals Ignore,” wrote “slavery and abortion” are the “two greatest tragedies in our country.

When Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) inquired if he still holds the same views about abortion, Bush attempted to paint his views on Roe v. Wade as relatively harmless. “I believe that [Roe] is a tragedy,” he said, “in the sense that it divided our country.”

Roe v. Wade was a law that made assisting women in getting an abortion a crime.

Furthermore, the controversial lawyer dismissively referred to the brutal 1993 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers as a “police encounter,” in his Senate questionnaire.

Bush also believes a landmark Supreme Court ruling protecting the freedom of the press was wrongly decided, a view that is consistent Trump’s draconian take on mainstream media.

Like a lot of other Trump picks, Bush also doesn’t seem to fit the role he is being appointed for.