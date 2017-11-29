© Brian Snyder/Reuters

Trump Jr Proves He Has No Idea How Attorney-Client Privilege Works

Fatimah Mazhar
Neither Trump is a lawyer. Yet, Trump Jr. refused to answer a question about conversations with his father regarding a meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr. may have left Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) dumbfounded following a House Intelligence Committee’s closed-door interview.

As lawmakers grilled the president's son over conversations he had with his father regarding a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, Trump Jr. claimed attorney-client privilege to avoid answering the question.

But here's the thing: The claim is not valid because neither Trump is a lawyer.  

Then how come Trump Jr. invoked it?

Well, according to Schiff, he claimed it because a lawyer happened to be in the room during the said meeting.

“In my view there is no attorney-client privilege that protects a discussion between father and son,” Schiff told reporters after the bizarre meeting ended. “We will be following up with his counsel,” he added.

While Trump Jr. had no official in his father's presidential campaign, he frequently served as a surrogate for Trump.

The said conversation reportedly took place after news broke about Trump Jr.'s meeting in Trump Tower with Russia-connected individuals, including Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. It is, is one of the most important probes regarding alleged collusion between Moscow and Trump campaign during last year's election.

Obviously, people, who understand how attorney-client privilege works, are aghast at how easily Trump Jr. slipped in an invalid claim to avoid answering questions that need to be answered:

 

 

 

 

