Are Kushner And Trump Jr. Next In Line After Flynn’s Guilty Plea?

Former chief white house lawyers have predicted something really frightening for the Trump administration following Michael Flynn’s guilty plea.

Following President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s guilty plea, his son and son-in-law, both, could be in serious trouble.

According to the ex-White House ethics chiefs for former President George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Flynn’s guilty plea is extremely bad news for Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.

“Prosecutors generally offer favorable plea bargains like this one only when the cooperating defendant can provide evidence that incriminates someone ‘up the ladder’ — someone more senior than the defendant himself. In our experience, that is particularly true when the prosecutor is deciding not to pursue other, readily provable charges, like those that seem to exist here,” Professor Richard Painter and Norm Eisen wrote in an enthralling New York Times op-ed.

They also mentioned other members from Trump administration whose future could now be in complete jeopardy. “It is not yet clear who those individuals are, but transition officials and members included Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. as well as Vice President Mike Pence, Representative Devin Nunes of California; the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.”

According to the lawyers, Flynn’s plea could be extremely problematic for Jared Kushner the Senior White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law.

“It is probably Mr. Kushner who is in greatest jeopardy now,” they note. “Remember, we do not know everything Mr. Flynn has to say. What was disclosed in the court filings and hearings is probably only the tip of the iceberg; prosecutors generally keep that to the bare minimum needed for the guilty plea, in order to avoid tipping their hand in their investigation.”

What adds more weight to their prediction is a court document in the Flynn case, which was released on Friday.

The document refers to a “very senior” transition official who told Flynn to try to get the Russian ambassador to the U.S. to help stop a United Nations Security Council vote on Israeli settlement policy in late December.

Reporters from Bloomberg, BuzzFeed News, and NBC News have all confirmed that this “very senior” official is Kushner.

The lawyers also note Trump Jr. could also be exposed by the former national security advisor’s testimony.

“Donald Trump Jr.’s exposure is also deepened by the Flynn plea, along similar lines as Mr. Kushner,” they predicted. “Because of Mr. Flynn’s role on the campaign as a trusted member of the inner circle, he may also have a great deal to say about topics like Mr. Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with several Russians, Mr. Manafort and Mr. Kushner, or about the Trump scion’s contacts with WikiLeaks. If Mr. Flynn’s recollection is not the same as what Trump the Younger told Congress, he is in serious trouble.”

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Carlos Barria