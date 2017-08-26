© Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trump Judicial Nominee Fails To Answer Basic Questions About Law

by
Chris Walker
Matthew Spencer Petersen's testimony before a Senate committee left little doubt about his ability to serve as a federal judge: he's simply not equipped to.

U.S. District Court For Washington D.C.

A judicial nominee put forward by President Donald Trump embarrassed himself in front of a Senate committee that was set to determine whether his nomination would move forward.

Matthew Spencer Petersen, who admitted he has never even argued a case to verdict before a judge or jury, struggled to answer questions on judicial standards that should be common knowledge for most judges.

The video of the back-and-forth between Petersen and Republican Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is almost unbearable to watch, as Petersen tells the committee that he is unfamiliar with many standards and rules for judges and caselaw for the position he’s seeking to hold.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday.

Petersen was asked a series of questions, and “he can’t answer a single one,” Whitehouse explained in his tweet.

Petersen was unable to explain, for example, what a “motion in limine” was. According to Law.com, that motion is made “at the start of a trial requesting that the judge rule that certain evidence may not be introduced in trial.”

Petersen’s response to being unable to answer that question was not promising. “I would probably not be able to give you a good definition,” he said.

Petersen, who was nominated by Trump to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, tried to justify his inability to explain the definitions used by judges in federal courts. The problem was, he said, that he simply wasn’t a practicing attorney.

“My background is not in litigation,” he said. “I understand the challenge ahead of me if I were fortunate enough to become a district court judge.”

These terms are not common knowledge for most people. But judges are supposed to be familiar with them, to ensure justice is being served properly. For someone who once said his administration would only select the “best people,” Trump sure has messed up when it comes to this judicial nominee.

Read More
Trump Taps Attorney For Federal Judge Seat Who Never Tried A Case
Tags:
district court donald trump matthew spencer petersen sen. john kennedy sen. sheldon whitehouse sheldon whitehouse trump judicial nominee united states district court washington d.c.
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.