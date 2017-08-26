Trump Judicial Nominee Fails To Answer Basic Questions About Law

Matthew Spencer Petersen's testimony before a Senate committee left little doubt about his ability to serve as a federal judge: he's simply not equipped to.

A judicial nominee put forward by President Donald Trump embarrassed himself in front of a Senate committee that was set to determine whether his nomination would move forward.

Matthew Spencer Petersen, who admitted he has never even argued a case to verdict before a judge or jury, struggled to answer questions on judicial standards that should be common knowledge for most judges.

The video of the back-and-forth between Petersen and Republican Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is almost unbearable to watch, as Petersen tells the committee that he is unfamiliar with many standards and rules for judges and caselaw for the position he’s seeking to hold.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday.

MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump’s US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can’t answer a single one. Hoo-boy. pic.twitter.com/fphQx2o1rc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2017

Petersen was asked a series of questions, and “he can’t answer a single one,” Whitehouse explained in his tweet.

Petersen was unable to explain, for example, what a “motion in limine” was. According to Law.com, that motion is made “at the start of a trial requesting that the judge rule that certain evidence may not be introduced in trial.”

Petersen’s response to being unable to answer that question was not promising. “I would probably not be able to give you a good definition,” he said.

Petersen, who was nominated by Trump to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, tried to justify his inability to explain the definitions used by judges in federal courts. The problem was, he said, that he simply wasn’t a practicing attorney.

“My background is not in litigation,” he said. “I understand the challenge ahead of me if I were fortunate enough to become a district court judge.”

These terms are not common knowledge for most people. But judges are supposed to be familiar with them, to ensure justice is being served properly. For someone who once said his administration would only select the “best people,” Trump sure has messed up when it comes to this judicial nominee.