Trump’s Labor Pick Once Said Labor Shouldn’t Get Breaks

“Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and the employees are sitting and you’re wondering, ‘Why are they sitting?'” Andy Puzder asked.

Nearly half of Donald Trump’s cabinet members are a total nightmare for the department they have been chosen to lead.

For instance, the president-elect tapped Rick Perry to head department he proposed eliminating: the Department of Energy.

Trump’s health secretary pick is Obamacare critic Tom Price, a choice that has sparked outrage from many of the nation’s doctors.

Trump's Israel envoy compared progressive Jews to Nazi collaborators. And the real-estate’s national security adviser is an anti-Islam, conspiracy theorist, Michael Flynn.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the next labor secretary, fast food CEO Andy Puzder, is someone who once said during a 2009 OC Weekly interview that workers are “overprotected” and do not deserve breaks.

“Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and the employees are sitting and you’re wondering, ‘Why are they sitting?'” Puzder asked, according to OC Weekly. “They are on what is called a mandatory break.”

Just a reminder: Puzder is against raising the minimum wage. In 2014, when he was making 291 times more than low-wage workers, he suggested raising minimum wage would hurt low-wage workers.

Oh, and Puzder isn’t really fond of labor, it appears. He once said robots were better than human workers.

“They’re always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex, or race discrimination case,” he said.

Much like Trump’s other picks, Pudzer is anti-Obamacare, and much like Trump himself, he likes to objectify women.

Puzder told Entrepreneur last year that he likes “beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it’s very American.”

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters