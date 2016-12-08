Trump’s Labor Pick Once Said Labor Shouldn’t Get Breaks

by
editors
“Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and the employees are sitting and you’re wondering, ‘Why are they sitting?'” Andy Puzder asked.

Donald Trump

Nearly half of Donald Trump’s cabinet members are a total nightmare for the department they have been chosen to lead.

For instance, the president-elect tapped Rick Perry to head department he proposed eliminating: the Department of Energy.

Trump’s health secretary pick is Obamacare critic Tom Price, a choice that has sparked outrage from many of the nation’s doctors.

Trump's Israel envoy compared progressive Jews to Nazi collaborators. And the real-estate’s national security adviser is an anti-Islam, conspiracy theorist, Michael Flynn.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the next labor secretary, fast food CEO Andy Puzder, is someone who once said during a 2009 OC Weekly interview that workers are “overprotected” and do not deserve breaks.

Read More: Trump's Cabinet Is Richer Than World's 70 Smallest Countries

“Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and the employees are sitting and you’re wondering, ‘Why are they sitting?'” Puzder asked, according to OC Weekly. “They are on what is called a mandatory break.”

Just a reminder: Puzder is against raising the minimum wage. In 2014, when he was making 291 times more than low-wage workers, he suggested raising minimum wage would hurt low-wage workers.

Oh, and Puzder isn’t really fond of labor, it appears. He once said robots were better than human workers.

“They’re always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex, or race discrimination case,” he said.

Much like Trump’s other picks, Pudzer is anti-Obamacare, and much like Trump himself, he likes to objectify women.

Puzder told Entrepreneur last year that he likes “beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it’s very American.”

Read More: Trump Rejected A Secretary Of State Candidate Because Of His Moustache

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters

Tags:
andy puzder andy puzder labor secretary donald trump employees labor minimum wage new york city news rick perry trump united states workers
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2016 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.