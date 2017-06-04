Trump Launches Renewed Attack A Day After Criticizing London Mayor

As the world mourns the London attack, President Donald Trump criticizes London's Mayor, showing he understands nothing about how terrorism works.

Thanks to President Donald Trump's unruly demeanor and lack of diplomacy, he has never had an easygoing relationship with London Mayor Sadiq Khan — the city's first Muslim mayor. Now, the president is at it again, just one day after having attacked the mayor online, and during a very delicate time for England's capital.

After Saturday night's London attack that killed seven and injured dozens more, Khan reassured Londoners that residents “will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed.”

In response to the mayor's announcement, Trump lashed out against Khan on Twitter, ridiculing the city's leader by saying he was playing down the threat of terrorism.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Addressing Trump's personal attack, Khan's spokesman said the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context” the mayor's comments following the deadly attack.

The next day, the president called the mayor's response a "pathetic excuse."

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

After the very public feud, European Parliament cabinet member Simon O'Connor asked the public to “imagine the UK prime minister attacking the Mayor of NYC the day after 9/11.” Members of London's Labor Party and candidates also criticized the United States president and are now calling for his visit to the city later this year to be canceled. Even conservative British politicians such as Penny Modaunt have also tweeted in solidarity with Khan and against Trump's comments.

Having already undermined police response to Manchester, this so-called ally makes cheap attack on London's Mayor. Cancel the state visit. https://t.co/qgFi3NlzX0 — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) June 4, 2017

Here's what @SadiqKhan actually said. He is right to provide reassurance. I'm standing with resilient London & him. pic.twitter.com/FlsP3n41cZ — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) June 4, 2017

As the world mourns both the London and the Manchester terrorist attacks, the president has shown that he has no reason to be considered a diplomatic force in world politics.

Without showing much respect for the people of London or the leaders of the United Kingdom, Trump has also demonstrated that he has no moral standing against the terrorists themselves, as they rejoice and grow stronger when Western leaders lose sleep over the fear they instill. Is Trump that dense to think that the fearmongering approach will help Londoners be safer? Apparently, the answer is yes.