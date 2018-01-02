Trump Suggests Former Clinton Aide Huma Abedin Should Be Jailed

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack against the Justice Department in response to the release of Huma Abedin’s emails, which were forwarded to her husband’s laptop.

Same dog, same old tricks. President Donald Trump is knocking down “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s” door once again — this time he’s calling for Clinton’s aide, Huma Abedin, to be jailed.

According to HuffPost, Trump revived his attack on his “deep state” Justice Department in a tweet after the State Department released the aide's emails. The emails were found on her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner’s, laptop. They were disclosed as part of the FBI probe into the private email server used by Clinton when she was secretary of state after Judicial Watch, a conservative group, filed a lawsuit.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

The emails discovered during the 2016 presidential campaign showed that Abedin forwarded State Department emails and passwords to a personal account. The emails were found by the FBI during a criminal investigation into Weiner’s sexual interaction with underage girls. Weiner is currently serving a 21-month sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin isn’t the only person Trump wants jailed; he tweeted that “Comey and others” should be taken care of, as well. Former FBI Director James Comey was leading the investigation into the Russia probe concerning the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win. Trump gave him the ax back in May.

If there’s one thing this commander in chief does not possess, it's shame. His administration has been under investigation for quite some time now, and he’s trying to shift the attention elsewhere by attacking the Justice Department.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Yuri Gripas