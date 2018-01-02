© Reuters, Yuri Gripas

Trump Suggests Former Clinton Aide Huma Abedin Should Be Jailed

by
Atiba Rogers
President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack against the Justice Department in response to the release of Huma Abedin’s emails, which were forwarded to her husband’s laptop.

Same dog, same old tricks. President Donald Trump is knocking down “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s” door once again — this time he’s calling for Clinton’s aide, Huma Abedin, to be jailed. 

According to HuffPost, Trump revived his attack on his “deep state” Justice Department in a tweet after the State Department released the aide's emails. The emails were found on her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner’s, laptop. They were disclosed as part of the FBI probe into the private email server used by Clinton when she was secretary of state after Judicial Watch, a conservative group, filed a lawsuit.

The emails discovered during the 2016 presidential campaign showed that Abedin forwarded State Department emails and passwords to a personal account. The emails were found by the FBI during a criminal investigation into Weiner’s sexual interaction with underage girls. Weiner is currently serving a 21-month sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin isn’t the only person Trump wants jailed; he tweeted that “Comey and others” should be taken care of, as well. Former FBI Director James Comey was leading the investigation into the Russia probe concerning the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win. Trump gave him the ax back in May.

If there’s one thing this commander in chief does not possess, it's shame. His administration has been under investigation for quite some time now, and he’s trying to shift the attention elsewhere by attacking the Justice Department.

Read More
Trump Slams Russia Dossier As 'A Crooked Hillary Pile Of Garbage'

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Yuri Gripas

Tags:
2016 election clinton email probe donald trump fbi hillary clinton huma abedin james comey robert mueller russia trump russia investigation washington dc
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.