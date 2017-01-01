Trump To Liberty University Graduates: Critical Thinking Is Useless

During his commencement address at Liberty University, President Trump blasted the 'critics', saying when 'a broken system' tells you are 'wrong', you need to keep 'pushing ahead'.

Coming off a tumultuous week with the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Trump called critics 'pathetic' and told the audience at Liberty University on Saturday to 'treat the word impossible' as 'motivation'.

"The fact is no one has ever achieved anything significant without a chorus of critics, standing on the sidelines, explaining why it can't be done, " Trump said. "Nothing is easier or more pathetic than being a critic, because they are people that can't get the job done. The future belongs to the dreamers, not the critics."