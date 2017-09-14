Trump Supporters Erupt In Fury As POTUS Aims For Deal On DACA

Supporters of Trump are erupting with claims of "political suicide" and calls for impeachment over his decision to push forward with protections for Dreamers.

No one is breathing sighs of relief just yet since the news that President Donald Trump is working towards a deal that would protect Dreamers, but some in the right wing are breathing fire. Prominent Trump supporters have erupted over the president's apparent decision to pursue DACA in what The Washington Post described as "a blaring political fire alarm."

“The reality is sinking in that Trump administration is on the precipice of turning into an establishment presidency,” remarked former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg in a Thursday interview.

On Wednesday night, Trump had dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hash out a potential deal to legalize the status of almost 800,000 Americans brought to the United States as children. According to Pelosi and Schumer, all parties reached an agreement "that the President would support enshrining DACA protections into law, and encourage the House and Senate to act." The Democratic leaders noted that a caveat of the deal concerning "details of border security" remains up for negotiation.

"You have 800,000 young people, brought here, no fault of their own," said Trump to press before flying to Florida for a look at the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, reported The Los Angeles Times. "So we're working on a plan, we'll see how it works out. We're going to get massive border security as part of that. And I think something can happen, we'll see what happens, but something will happen."

Despite Trump's assurances to the GOP that the deal would include a substantial "border security package," his camp raved over "impeachment," "political suicide," and "civil war" within the Republican party.

And if @POTUS doesn't keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or "read my lips, no new taxes" https://t.co/WxBSHYMxv6 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

If reports true 100%. I blame R's. They caused this. They wanted him to fail and now pushed him into arms of political suicide--IF TRUE. https://t.co/WTqe6jzfa9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

THE ART OF THE STEAL: Let's hope that Pelosi & Schumer misrepresented the #DACA deal. @realDonaldTrump — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2017

“This a betrayal of the highest order,” an editor for the far right site Breitbart News told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself. He wasn’t elected to do this.”

Executive Chairman of Breitbart and former White House Chief Strategist Steven Bannon said in a recent interview with CBS "60 Minutes" that Trump's mercurial stance on DACA and its recipients could cost him large swaths of his base and Republicans the House in the upcoming elections.

"If this goes all the way down to its logical conclusion, in February and March it will be a civil war inside the Republican Party that will be every bit as vitriolic as 2013,” Bannon opined to journalist Charlie Rose. “And to me, doing that in the springboard of primary season for 2018 is extremely unwise.”

Given the current climate on immigration and the list of racist, bigoted promises Trump made to his voters concerning undocumented immigrants, supporting DACA could indeed hurt the president politically. If the president follows through with a deal protecting Dreamers, he is in danger of losing much needed support, but he is also in danger of finally doing something right.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Joshua Roberts