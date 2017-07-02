Reddit User Who Wants To Stab Muslims Takes Credit For Trump-CNN Video

Trump's latest tweet attack against the media seems to stem from a Reddit user who's also posted about stabbing Muslims and putting cats in blenders.

If you want to see how far the United States has fallen, just look at President Donald Trump's Twitter.

It's a mess of unstable rants, schoolyard bullying, and petty jabs from a wounded ego. Frankly, it's hard to imagine that all this lurks in the mind of one vapid individual, but as it turns out, the president may have help from the darker regions of the internet. Reddit user HanA******Solo has taken credit for Trump's recent tweet of a video of him violently tackling and punching CNN.

"Holy s***!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my s***post but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!! I am honored!!” the user commented in r/The_Donald Reddit subgroup upon discovering Trump had pushed the post into the national spotlight.

According to the Reddit thread, the user claims responsibility for the video but credits others with adding sound and tweaking to create the version Trump tweeted. The Washington Post could not find any version of the video from before this particular Reddit user's post, so there may just be some truth to the claim.

HanA******Solo seems to dwell in the parts of the internet where the most offensive and gruesome linger. The Reddit user has made unpopular comments about putting a cat in a blender and being ready to stab Muslims with punch blades while traveling in Paris. In a "dark humor" board the person apparently mistook as a forum for "racist humor," they posted an image of a black child on a plane with the comment, "It’s all part of United’s Remove A N***** Over The Ocean program.”

The user found moderate success with like-minded folk on the popular r/The_Donald forum, a space for the most vicious of Trump supporters to spew hate in the name of their orange idol. The group is where HanA******Solo initially posted the video of Trump pummeling the CNN logo, but it wasn't until the president tweeted it that it really took off.

Needless to say, the fact that one of their own had caught the "Maga Emperor's" attention tickled the forum and they rallied around HanA******Solo, calling the user a "legend" and proudly stating that, "Now it's confirmed that Trump sees our memes."

That's a frightening thought.

r/The_Donald has gained a reputation for conspiracy theories, attacks on liberals and progressives, and intentionally offensive content. The now-debunked story that Democratic National Convention staff member Seth Rich was murdered because he leaked classified emails was a hot topic on the forum, and just a day before HanA******Solo's now famous post users had been discussing theories about the Clintons disposing of people. In short, they're a bunch of trolls.

Trolls that the president of the United States might just pay attention to and, more than that, enjoy.