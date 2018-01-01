Trump Made A Total Of 1,950 Untrue, Misleading Claims In 2017

Trump has a habit of repeating the same claims whether they have already been debunked or not.

Ever since President Donald Trump assumed office, he made several misleading claims and peppered his speeches with lies.

As he nears his one-year tenure in the White House, he has already uttered 1,950 false or misleading claims, The Washington Post noted, and it is also expected he will exceed 2,000 lies.

Trump has reportedly repeated more than 60 claims three or more times and in a recent interview with The New York Times and made a minimum of 24 false or misleading claims.

His failed efforts to repeal Obamacare have bounced back several times but keeps insisting= the Affordable Care Act is dying and is “essentially dead” – a claim which stands to be untrue because The Congressional Budget Office stated Obamacare exchanges are expected to remain stable.

Trump also took credit for a lot of things that he hasn’t done.

Just recently, he falsely took credit for zero deaths on commercial airlines in 2017. He suggested on Twitter that it was his “very strict” policies regarding commercial aviation that resulted in the safe year of flight.

Yet that runs counter to the general trend that has occurred over the years prior to Trump’s tenure in office. No one died on a commercial flight in 2016, for example. In fact, there hasn’t been a death on a certified commercial passenger flight since 2009.

During his first speech ever to a joint session of Congress, he said, “Since my election, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart and many others have announced that they will invest billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs."

However, the fact is, most of these corporate decisions were made before Trump’s presidential election, therefore making it unlikely that he is the sole reason for the “new jobs.”

A research conducted six months after Trump assumed office showed he averaged 4.9 “false or misleading” claims per day.

Aside from making wrong assumptions and uttering claims that are dubious at best, researchers found that Trump seems to be unlike other politicians in the sense that he won't drop a false claim once it has been ousted.

As a result, he continues to repeat the same claims, regardless of the factthey have already been debunked or not.

Trump has also claimed about 30 times that he had negotiated new hires or secured business investments that had already been announced previously.

A great example of this claim was when he claimed that it took him “one sentence” to get Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow America to sell its beef to China. However, President Barack Obama had already settled a deal with China in September 2016 securing U.S. beef sales to China.

It seems like the president needs to get his head out of the clouds.

Spotlight/Banner: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst