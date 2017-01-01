Trump Makes A Fool Of Himself At UN By Plugging Trump Tower

Surrounded by world leaders intent on discussing international security and development, Trump preened over Trump Tower and his savvy business decisions.

Give President Donald Trump a mic in front of a room full of world leaders and what could possibly go wrong? Proving once again that his greatest success is making a mockery of the United States, Trump used his opening remarks at Monday's United Nations meeting on "Management, Security, and Development" to promote Trump Tower and brag about his business prowess.

With a long list of things of actual international importance to be discussed, Trump used his platform to plug Trump World Tower, located just across the street from the UN.

“I actually saw great potential right across the street, to be honest with you, and it was only for the reason that the United Nations was here that that turned out to be such a successful project,” Trump said of his decision to embark on one of his most famous real estate projects.

It is certainly not the worst thing Trump has said, but it's as shameless as any of them. In a situation calling for political professionalism, the president took the stage and directed the spotlight to his private business and his massive ego. It was a mere moment in the meeting and in what will be a grueling diplomatic week, but it stands out for its inappropriateness and therefore runs the risk of coloring the already threatened relationships between the U.S. and members of the UN.

And this is just day one.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS, Kevin Lamarque