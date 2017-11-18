Customers Abandon Mar-a-Lago, Thanks To Trump's Silence Over Neo-Nazis

Trump-branded hotels and estates elsewhere have also been on a downward spiral over the course of this year.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which hosts some of the biggest events during Palm Beach's winter season, is reportedly losing its customers.

All thanks to Trump’s divisive rhetoric and policies.

Nineteen charities, including the Red Cross and Bethesda Hospital Foundation, which had events scheduled this season at the resort cancelled all of them. Instead, some of them will be rescheduled at, “The Breakers,” – a club the commander-in-chief once mocked for getting “the leftovers.”

Mar-a-Lago was reportedly one of the most preferred resorts for the South Florida elite. Not anymore, though.

“People will still put on their dancing shoes, and pay big money for their tickets, and go out for the night. [But] instead of going to Mar-a-Lago, they’ll be going to the Breakers,” Shannon Donnelly, the society editor for the Palm Beach Daily News, told the Washington Post.

Donnelly explained previously Trump wasn’t political, but now he is.

However, Mar-a-Lago doesn't seem too worried. “We are doing really fine. It will be a good season,” its manager told the Palm Beach Post.

The resort is now catering to different kind of customers, are reportedly also as political divisive as Trump. Other customers include televangelist Pat Robertson, who started a gala in order to hold it at Mar-a-Lago. And a group called "Trumpettes USA", which is planning a dinner in January that costs $300 per person.

Trump-branded hotels and estates have also been on a downward slope over the course of this year since Trump sworn into office in January.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Joe Skipper