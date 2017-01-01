A Michelle Obama Program Helps Educate Girls – Trump Wants To Kill It

Trump wants to discontinue the program initiated by Michelle Obama that provides educational opportunities for girls around the world.

In 2015, former first lady Michelle Obama launched an educational program known as “Let Girls Learn” to provide equal learning opportunities to girls in developing countries.

Now, President Donald Trump reportedly wants to do away it.

"Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," read an email sent to Peace Corps employees this week by the agency's acting director Sheila Crowley.

As per an internal document from the White House, Trump wants to stop using the brand name pioneered by Michelle Obama and, while some aspects of the program will continue to function, “Let Girls Learn” itself will come to an end.

The initiative was a platform used to show the Peace Corps' strength in community development, and highlighted the work of volunteers across the globe.

Oddly, just hours after CNN reported the educational initiative was coming to an end, the White House released a statement saying the program had not been altered or changed.

"There have been no changes to the program," said Kelly Love, a White House spokeswoman, referring to the "Let Girls Learn" initiative, which Obama launched in 2015.

However, the statement did not specify whether the program would be followed under any other name, or whether parts of the initiative would be continued. It also did not make any mention of the memo.

This comes just slightly over a week after first daughter Ivanka Trump praised the POTUS for his support of women and families at a panel on women’s entrepreneurship in Berlin, Germany.

“But I know from personal experience and I think the thousands of women who’ve worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man,” she said to boos.

It is important to note that Trump has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, and is also the same man who wanted to defund Planned Parenthood, depriving millions of women of their rights and access to low-cost health care. Now once again, he wants to put women on the back burner.