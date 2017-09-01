© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Name-Drops Non-Existent African Country During UN Luncheon

by
Cierra Bailey
"Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient," President Donald Trump proclaimed in an address to African leaders, but Nambia doesn’t exist.

After calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” during his address to the United Nations on Tuesday, President Donald Trump continued his bizarre behavior by actually making up countries. 

Trump Makes A Fool Of Himself At UN By Plugging Trump Tower

Speaking to African leaders, Trump stuck his foot in his mouth — once again — as he declared that he has “so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich,” after acknowledging the continent's "tremendous business potential."

He then proceeded to mention some non-existent country called “Nambia.”

“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak," Trump said. "Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.” 

Alas, it's easy for a country's health care system to be "self-sufficient," when it's imaginary. 

According to Raw Story, there is a strong possibility that Trump meant to refer to Namibia or Zambia and just misspoke. But after the "covfefe" debacle earlier this year, no one can really be sure. 

Twitter wasted no time pointing out the embarrassing gaffe, dragging Trump for his blatant ignorance and failure to learn how to pronounce the names of foreign countries before name-dropping them. 

At U.N., Trump Says U.S. May Have To 'Totally Destroy' North Korea

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Recommended For You

