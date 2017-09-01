Trump Name-Drops Non-Existent African Country During UN Luncheon

"Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient," President Donald Trump proclaimed in an address to African leaders, but Nambia doesn’t exist.

Donald Trump hosts a luncheon with President Buhari and other African leaders at the UN https://t.co/BUN7hIJrQ6 pic.twitter.com/ia9cwEpuIj — Rumor Bus (@RumorBus) September 20, 2017

After calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” during his address to the United Nations on Tuesday, President Donald Trump continued his bizarre behavior by actually making up countries.

Read More Trump Makes A Fool Of Himself At UN By Plugging Trump Tower

Speaking to African leaders, Trump stuck his foot in his mouth — once again — as he declared that he has “so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich,” after acknowledging the continent's "tremendous business potential."

Trump: "Africa has tremendous business potential. I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich" https://t.co/UrQCwG8HuU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 20, 2017

He then proceeded to mention some non-existent country called “Nambia.”

“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak," Trump said. "Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.”

Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2017

Alas, it's easy for a country's health care system to be "self-sufficient," when it's imaginary.

According to Raw Story, there is a strong possibility that Trump meant to refer to Namibia or Zambia and just misspoke. But after the "covfefe" debacle earlier this year, no one can really be sure.

Twitter wasted no time pointing out the embarrassing gaffe, dragging Trump for his blatant ignorance and failure to learn how to pronounce the names of foreign countries before name-dropping them.

Trump's “Nambia" was a stupid gaffe, but the worst part of his speech to African leaders was entirely deliberate https://t.co/dLjszgu9KU — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) September 20, 2017

The Bowling Green statue in Nambia's capital city shall never be brought down! https://t.co/OhwVkF4RdP — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 20, 2017

Nambia doesn't exist and already has better health care than we're about to get from Republicans. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 20, 2017

Now comes the phase where serious Republican pundits claim Namibia really is pronounced "Nambia" and if you disagree you're an elitist — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 20, 2017

Covfefe is the unofficial beverage of Nambia. — Resident of Nambia (@BroderickGreer) September 20, 2017

#Namibia is a country in southwest Africa. I don't know where #Nambia is 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/R41DJZoEob — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) September 20, 2017

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque