Yet Another Trump Estate Is Trying To Hire Foreign Workers

The Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York, is seeking permission to bring workers to serve as waiters and waitresses.

President Donald Trump has pledged to put “America first” — but of course, his own golf courses, wineries and beach resorts are exempt.

Just a month after his son Eric Trump sought permission to hire two dozen foreign workers to plant and harvest grapes for the Trump Winery in Virginia, the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York, is seeking permission to bring foreign workers to serve as waiters and waitresses, according to the Department of Labor.

The private club, run by Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, is located a mere 35 miles away from New York City — yet they argue there are no suitable Americans to fill the positions. That’s kind of doubtful because although waiting tables does require skills, it’s not exactly rocket science.

The foreign workers will be brought under the H-2 visa program that allows American employers to hire foreign labor if no one is able or willing to do the job within the United States. The workers will get $14.08 an hour and a possible overtime $21.12, although it is not guaranteed.

The work will begin May 22 and end at Oct. 31 and workers will have an option of housing at a cost of $15.55 per week.

Trump has a long record of hiring foreign workers and businesses bearing his name have been seeking to hire at least 294 foreign, seasonal workers since he launched his presidential campaign. He was successful in getting permission to hire 64 foreign workers, for wages between $10.17 and $12.74, to act as cooking, cleaning and waiting staff at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He also hired 69 housekeepers and other staff for the same club in March 2016 and in between 2010 and February 2016, requested visas for more than 500 foreign workers — despite the fact that he got 300 applications from U.S. residents.

Critics believe the president only wants to hire workers with lower wages, who are unable to form unions and can’t leave for another job.

“It is almost like indentured servitude. This is so preposterous,” Greg Schell, a lawyer in Palm Beach County who specializes in helping migrant farm workers, told the Daily News. “If they wanted to find American, there are Americans willing to do this work.”