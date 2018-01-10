‘Stable Genius’ Trump Doesn’t Even Know US Has Been Using Hydropower

“One of the great assets of Norway is a thing called water, and they have tremendous hydropower. Tremendous,” Trump said during the joint press conference.

President Donald Trump held a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House – and well, it was as bizarre as one would expect given the commander-in-chief’s lack of knowledge about the most basic things.

For instance, the president doesn’t even know the country produces hydroelectric power to meet its energy requirement or there is no such thing as an F-52 aircraft, both of the things he confidently mentioned during the presser.

Trump’s comments about hydropower came after a reporter asked him about his decision to pull the U.S. from Paris Climate Accord last summer, claiming it was unfair to the country. However, when Solberg pointed out how Norway remains committed to the agreement that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Trump appeared to change his tune, just a little.

"Norway is combating climate change. It's an important issue for us and we are committed to the Paris agreement," said the foreign leader, prompting Trump – the man who doesn’t know the difference between climate and weather – to add the U.S. could "go back" into the climate deal.

"We could conceivably go back in,” Trump added unexpectedly. “I feel very strongly about the environment.”

It is important to mention Trump once called global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to extort money from the United States.

The reality TV star-turned-politician then went to wistfully talk about Norway’s secret power: water.

“One of the great assets of Norway is a thing called water, and they have tremendous hydropower. Tremendous,” Trump said. "I wish we'd do some of that, but hydropower is fantastic, and it's a great asset that you have.”

Spoiler alert: We already do that. In fact, we have been doing that for a really long time.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “hydropower is the largest renewable energy source for electricity generation in the United States. In 2016, hydropower accounted for about 6.5% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation and 44% of total utility-scale electricity generation from all renewable energy.”

In fact, the first hydroelectric power plant in the country opened up in 1882.

The internet had a lot to say about Trump’s hydropower comment:

Trump says “I wish we’d do some of that” about Norway’s hydroelectric power.



Hydro is the sixth-largest electricity generation method in the U.S., between wind and solar. — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 10, 2018

I wish our country would do hydro power, Trump says, who apparently has never been to the American west — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 10, 2018

Trump says at Press Conference that he wishes the US would use hydro power, like Norway.



Umm...



The United States uses 200% as much Hydro Power as Norway.



IGNORANCE!! pic.twitter.com/VOstdwIp0n — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 10, 2018

"I wish we would do some of that" Trump on hydro power.



Has he never been to the Hoover Dam? — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 10, 2018

That wasn’t even the end of it.

Trump called Norway a “great customer” and announced the United States had sold Norway F-52 fighter jets – even though such aircrafts don’t even exist.

Apparently, the U.S. has sold Norway 52 F-35s, which Trump seemed to have gotten confused about.

The F-52's capabilities look really impressive pic.twitter.com/WI2DzIaQwt — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) January 10, 2018

Trump just said we are selling F-52s to Norway. Here's an exclusive look at this new exciting aircraft. #f52 #stablegenius pic.twitter.com/OsN6kXNyar — UnfairUnbalanced (@unfairunbalancd) January 10, 2018

F-52s? Oh boy. Bet the Marines are gonna want a STOVL version. — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) January 10, 2018

Did Trump just say F-52?#Norway — Christina (@chris_ortiz26) January 10, 2018

Selling F52’s to Norway. Now they can dominate Call of Duty. — Mike Matson (@matson9999) January 10, 2018

