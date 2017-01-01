Trump: Undocumented Immigrants 'Slice And Dice Beautiful Girls'

Resuming his signature campaign trail fearmongering, Donald Trump calls undocumented immigrants "animals" who like preying on innocent people.

At his rally in Ohio, Donald Trump yet again called himself more "presidential" than all other U.S. presidents — except maybe Abraham Lincoln.

However, that wasn't the only bonkers statement he delivered during that speech.

Resuming his signature campaign trail fearmongering, Trump suggested undocumented immigrants are "animals" who prey on innocent people. He spewed this vitriol while bragging about his indiscriminate crackdown against "sanctuary cities," which refuse to cooperate with federal law-enforcement to arrest undocumented immigrants.

"The predators and criminal aliens who poison our communities with drugs and prey on innocent young people — these beautiful, beautiful, innocent young people — will find no safe haven anywhere in our country. And you’ve seen the stories about some of these animals."

Trump added undocumented immigrants are murderers who, according to him, torture young girls.

"They don’t want to use guns, because it’s too fast and it’s not painful enough. So they’ll take a young, beautiful girl, 16, 15, and others, and they slice them and dice them with a knife, because they want them to go through excruciating pain before they die. And these are the animals that we’ve been protecting for so long. Well, they’re not being protected any longer, folks."

Obviously, this isn't the first time for the commander-in-chief to engage in such shameless scare tactics. He has previously referred to Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and "murderers."

However, his dangerous rhetoric translated into an actual threat to undocumented immigrants in the form of his draconian immigration plan with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite data suggesting immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens,

Although Trump’s orders originally intended to keep “bad dudes” out of the U.S., the raids have become more indiscriminate with time.