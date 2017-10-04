Trump On Gun Violence: ‘We’re Not Going To Talk About That’

After landing in Las Vegas, Nevada, and upon meeting with local officials and shooting victims, President Donald Trump refused to discuss America's gun problem.

President Donald Trump touched down in Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday afternoon and just as suspected, he completely dodged questions about gun violence.

Trump’s visit consisted of meeting with local politicians, first responders, and survivors of Sunday’s horrific mass shooting, CNN reports.

With first lady Melania Trump by his side, Trump praised first responders for their life-saving efforts during the chaos. “I was a fan before this…I’m even more of a fan now,” Trump said. “You showed what professionalism is all about.”

Later, while visiting survivors and doctors at a local hospital, Trump confirmed speculations that he would avoid discussing gun control while, ironically, speaking to victims of gun violence.

When a reporter asked Trump to address the gun problem in America, the president replied, “We’re not going to talk about that today. We won’t talk about that.”

If not today Mr. Trump, when?

When will you acknowledge the fact that gun laws, nationwide, are too lax and something must be done about it?

When will you stop tip-toeing around the National Rifle Association and place American lives above money and political gain?

When?

After Trump was asked if authorities have determined a motive, he said, “Not yet,” and followed that up by deeming the shooter — 64-year-old Stephen Paddock — a “sick man” and a “demented person.”

However, he failed to give any insight as to how this “sick” and “demented” human being got his hands on 47 firearms purchased in various states across the country.

How was Paddock, who has been diagnosed by mass media as “mentally ill,” able to buy all of these guns from Nevada, Texas, Utah, California, and Arizona without a single red flag?

Trump knows the answer, as we all do.

America’s gun laws are simply too lenient thus contributing to this ongoing mass shooting epidemic.

Adding insult to injury, Trump — in a lighthearted, jovial tone — said he invited survivors to the White House.

“We are with you 100% ... and believe me, I'll be there for them," Trump said of the hundreds of injured concert-goers.

Is he really treating a visit to the White House like some kind of consolation prize for surviving a massacre?

Between the violent rally that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, back in August, the back-to-back natural disasters that devastated several of our nation's cities, and now this devastating massacre, Trump has had numerous opportunities to be an effective leader and truly "Make America Great Again," but he has failed us at every turn with inadequate responses.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, KEVIN LAMARQUE